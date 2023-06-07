Job Creators Network Launches “Main Street Matters” Podcast on the Salem Podcast Network

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the “Main Street Matters” podcast, produced by Job Creators Network, will join the Salem Podcast Network, effective June 7, 2023.





Main Street Matters is America’s small business megaphone and will feature inspirational real-life stories of the struggles and successes of small business owners. By highlighting their grit, determination, and passion Main Street Matters will prove the American Dream is still alive. The podcast will be co-hosted by Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network, and Elaine Parker, President of Job Creators Network Foundation. Two episodes of the podcast will be released each week.

“We are so happy to add a podcast to our lineup that talks to small business owners and entrepreneurs — the lifeblood of the economy,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “Alfredo and Elaine are two of the best voices out there in this space and will be able to help so many people grow and succeed.”

“Job Creators Network is proud to partner with Salem to launch this important podcast,” said Alfredo Ortiz. “‘Main Street Matters’ will elevate the concerns of small business job creators and promote the positive American vision of entrepreneurship. This small business message is needed now to counter big government narratives and policies.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, yet they are under constant pressure from bad government policy,” said Elaine Parker. “Job Creators Network is excited to tell their stories in the new podcast, ‘Main Street Matters’, to build public support for policies that help them flourish. We are excited to partner with Salem, the premiere audio distribution channel of conservative thought.”

The Job Creators Network (JCN) is the country’s leading organization fighting for economic freedom by advocating for pro-growth policies and pushing back against government overreach. JCN provides business and community leaders with the tools and training to become an effective voice for free enterprise in the media, in Congress, in state capitals, and with their employees. By creating advocates, we can hold politicians accountable and reduce the efforts of big government to over-regulate and overtax America’s small business owners.

As the president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, Alfredo Ortiz has led the defense of small businesses from the onslaught of bad government policies. He has testified before legislative committees about the impact of taxation and regulation on small business growth. He served as a Commissioner to the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative. Ortiz was instrumental in helping pass the historic tax cuts bill of 2017. Before joining JCN, Ortiz was a marketing and corporate strategy consultant, working for various Fortune 500 companies. He has been widely published in major media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, CNBC, The Hill, and U.S. News & World Report and is a frequent guest on cable news networks and national radio talk shows, including CNN, Fox News, Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, and the Dennis Prager Show as well as C-SPAN. Ortiz received his MBA at the University of Michigan and graduated from Pomona College with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Elaine Parker has more than 20 years of experience in the communications field, beginning her career as a Public Relations Manager for Chrysler. She later became an independent communications consultant specializing in public policy advocacy, media strategies, and crisis communications. In her roles with the Job Creators Network and the Job Creators Network Foundation, she frequently appears as a guest on television and nationally syndicated radio shows and has published op-eds in FoxNews.com, Washington Examiner, Los Angeles Daily News, RealClear Policy, Townhall, The Hill, The Orange County Register, the Orlando Sentinel and other national publications. Parker is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where she studied Business Administration.

The Salem Podcast network launched in January 2021 and is ranked as the 10th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform, with 17 million average downloads per month.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

