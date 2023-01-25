Jimmy Chin and Baker Tilly Embark on New Adventure

Award-winning filmmaker and adventurer named Baker Tilly brand ambassador





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces filmmaker and adventurer Jimmy Chin as its new brand ambassador. Chin is a professional mountain athlete, National Geographic photographer, Academy Award-winning film director, and New York Times Best Selling author.

Jimmy’s dual career as a world-class adventure athlete and artist is without precedent. He is equally respected for groundbreaking climbing and skiing achievements in the mountains as he is for his stunning photography and filmmaking.

“We are in awe of Jimmy’s adventurous spirit and drive to discover,” said Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman. “Jimmy does what no one else dares. His cutting-edge expeditions and soulful storytelling teach us that there are no limits to becoming and no end to learning.”

Jimmy has been a professional climber and skier on The North Face Athlete team for over 20 years. Jimmy co-directs with his wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Among their celebrated films is Free Solo, which won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Chin and Vasarhelyi are executive producers of the epic 10-part series Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin on the National Geographic Channel.

“I admire how Baker Tilly is forging its own path in a storied profession,” said Jimmy Chin. “They have a real desire to seek different perspectives and discover the new in every day. I look forward to joining forces and exploring new horizons together.”

“Baker Tilly’s purpose is to unleash and amplify talent – to help our people discover their strengths, sharpen their skills, deepen their knowledge, explore possibilities and soar to personal heights,” said Whitman. “Jimmy Chin knows all about soaring to personal new heights.”

