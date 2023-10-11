Jimmy Butler Guest Edits Sports Illustrated NBA Preview

November Issue, SI’s NBA and College Basketball Preview, Now Available At SI.com and On Newsstands

Inside The Exciting Life Of Jimmy Butler, Plus the Miami Heat Star Gives His Takes On the Upcoming NBA Season; Comprehensive Scouting Reports For All 30 NBA Teams from Chris Herring and Rohan Nadkarni; Iowa’s Home-State Hero Caitlin Clark Hopes To Keep Making NCAA Memories; and more

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The most interesting man in the NBA, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler – a burgeoning coffee mogul, tennis fanatic, and aspiring country crooner – serves as guest editor of Sports Illustrated’s NBA Preview, part of its 2023 Basketball Preview issue, available at SI.com and on newsstands today. Alongside SI NBA insiders Chris Herring, Chris Mannix and Rohan Nadkarni, Butler brings readers scouting reports, predicts in-season storylines, and goes beyond the NBA to reflect on his love of tennis and his friendship with the sport’s next big star, Carlos Alcaraz.









“Jimmy Butler is one of the most transcendent players in the NBA today, an elite talent with a unique personality and voice on and off the court,” said Sports Illustrated Editor-in-Chief Stephen Cannella. “We wanted a fun insider’s view to guide SI’s look at the upcoming NBA season. Jimmy brings that and more–and he’s just as excited to talk tennis as he is hoops.”

“I enjoyed being the special guest editor for Sports Illustrated’s new NBA Season Preview Issue. Gracing the magazine’s cover while also being able to give readers a glimpse into my life on and off the court was fun. From talking hoops, tennis, and soccer to highlighting some of my favorite coffee shops to visit on the road–this issue has it all,” said Jimmy Butler.

On the Cover

After hauling the Heat to the NBA Finals for the second time in four years, Jimmy Butler had a summer that included being a U.S. Open ball boy, visiting China, and working on a country record. SI’s Rohan Nadkarni offers readers an exclusive peek inside the life of our NBA Preview issue guest editor – Jimmy Buckets as he’s known to many – ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season tip-off.

SI Basketball Preview Features:

NBA Storylines: What does SI’s guest editor Jimmy Butler find most intriguing about the upcoming season? SI examines the NBA’s new in-season tournament, Butler’s takes on the league’s best coach and more.

The Suns’ Splurge: At a time when new salary-cap rules are forcing NBA franchises away from superteams, Chris Mannix explains why Phoenix’s new owner is leaning in.

Scouting Reports: The lowdown on all 30 NBA teams from Chris Herring and Rohan Nadkarni, plus unvarnished divisional breakdowns from opposing scouts and commentary from Jimmy Butler. Also, SI’s standings predictions and NBA Finals pick: the Nuggets over the Bucks.

Tip Ins: A quick guide to the NBA season featuring Sports Illustrated’s selections for major awards, must-watch games, and more.

Caitlin Clark: As she enters what could be her final college season, home-state hero Caitlin Clark hopes to close out her journey with a new banner for Iowa, from Emma Baccellieri. Plus, SI’s NCAA Women’s Top 20.

As she enters what could be her final college season, home-state hero Caitlin Clark hopes to close out her journey with a new banner for Iowa, from Emma Baccellieri. Plus, SI’s NCAA Women’s Top 20. On the Rebound: The team led by Zach Edey once again has the talent to make a deep tournament run, but Purdue will need to move past their historic March Madness loss to make it happen, according to Kevin Sweeney. Plus, SI’s NCAA Men’s Top 20.

Also inside the issue:

Smooth Succession: Jon Wertheim’s feature comes as icons slowly leave the sport, and young players Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff put their own spin on what it means to be a star.

Jon Wertheim’s feature comes as icons slowly leave the sport, and young players Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff put their own spin on what it means to be a star. The Real Jimmy G: After a tense, injury-plagued stint in San Francisco, the quarterback is reunited in Las Vegas with his old guru, Josh McDaniels—a piece by Greg Bishop.

