JetBlue Awarded Best Economy Class by The Points Guy in 2022 TPG Awards

JetBlue’s Domestic and International Core Cabin Honored with Editors’ Choice Award

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has been recognized by The Points Guy (TPG) with an Editors’ Choice Award for Best Economy Class, across both categories of domestic and international airlines. This is the third time JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, has won the coveted award and marks the airline’s sixth Editors’ Choice Award since 2018.

Curated by the distinguished editors of the leading consumer travel platform, TPG’s highly competitive awards honor excellence in airlines, travel and credit cards.

“At JetBlue, we believe that a great experience and a low fare should be synonymous as we introduce our onboard experience and the JetBlue effect to more markets across the globe,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “This recognition as an industry leader comes at a pivotal time for JetBlue, as we continue to grow and challenge the Big Four, bringing more competition into the market.”

To ‘Sale-ebrate’ this award, and for a limited time, JetBlue is offering a flash sale through midnight, tonight, where travelers can snag fares as low as $25 one-way on select flights across the airline’s network, for travel on select dates in 2022 and 2023. Over the last two decades, JetBlue has established itself as a leader in both value and comfort, and is excited to offer even more ways for customers to enjoy the award-winning JetBlue experience for themselves. For a complete list of available flights, customers can visit jetblue.com/sale/sale-ebrate-in-a-flash.

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online resource for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences.

“The Points Guy editorial team and myself are thrilled to honor the best in travel, credit cards and loyalty programs. While each year is special, 2022 has been particularly meaningful as it has signified an impressive return to travel and loyalty programs following a difficult three years,” said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy. “We commend the companies we have honored for continuing to provide customers with exceptional service and value in the face of adversity, and providing them with more ways to make their travel dreams a reality.”

JetBlue – currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. — is known for its industry-leading core experience, which allows every customer to have the most legroom in coach (a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and award-winning customer service. The airline has continued to push boundaries and deliver a best-in-class experience in their core cabin across its fleet including:

Airbus A321 Long Range (LR): Reimagined for transatlantic flying, this aircraft offers customers attentive, boutique-style service, while also ensuring ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customized lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are further enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core.

Reimagined for transatlantic flying, this aircraft offers customers attentive, boutique-style service, while also ensuring ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customized lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are further enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core. Airbus A321neo with Mint: JetBlue’s first aircraft to feature its reimagined Mint® premium experience, with 16 fully lie-flat, private suites and elevated core experience with 144 core seats, including seven rows of Even More Space seating. The residential design choices set a new standard for transcontinental flying with every aspect of the aircraft meticulously customized to create a perfect environment to deliver JetBlue’s award-winning service, including a re-designed self-service snack and beverage area, The Pantry®, and much more.

JetBlue’s first aircraft to feature its reimagined Mint® premium experience, with 16 fully lie-flat, private suites and elevated core experience with 144 core seats, including seven rows of Even More Space seating. The residential design choices set a new standard for transcontinental flying with every aspect of the aircraft meticulously customized to create a perfect environment to deliver JetBlue’s award-winning service, including a re-designed self-service snack and beverage area, The Pantry®, and much more. Airbus A220: A next-generation aircraft, JetBlue’s A220 combines style and substance with its game-changing economics and custom-created cabin design. The aircraft’s strong economics and operational performance are a key to JetBlue’s long-term cost performance, while also enabling more sustainable flying, greater flexibility to support JetBlue’s network strategy, and the introduction of its all-new onboard experience to more customers. A first for the airline, it includes a two-by-three seating configuration, custom LED mood lighting onboard and 140 seats with an expanded width, offering the widest seats for a single aisle aircraft and across JetBlue’s fleet.

This recognition comes as JetBlue announces a new TrueBlue® program, and continues to expand its transatlantic network, recently announcing plans to launch nonstop service to Paris.

To read more about The Points Guy awards and winners, visit: https://thepointsguy.com/awards/

About JetBlue



JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About The Points Guy



The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site’s editorial content and newsletter consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.8 million followers across social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok).

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us. Flight terms and restrictions: Fare shown is valid until 12/8/22 or until inventory is depleted. Lowest available fare (Blue Basic, otherwise Blue) only on sale. Fares include government taxes and fees. View details on government taxes and fees. All fares are subject to limited availability; may not be available on all days or all flights; may change without notice; must be purchased at time of reservation; and are one-way, nonstop (except as otherwise noted), nonrefundable, and nontransferable. $25 fee per person applies to fares purchased by phone. Proper documentation required for boarding. Checked Baggage Allowance/Fees: For Blue/Blue Basic/Blue Extra fares, first checked bag is $35 and second bag is $45. For Blue Plus, first checked bag is included and second bag is $45. For Blue Basic fares, boarding with a carry-on bag is no longer permitted except for Mosaic members, customers combining a Blue Basic fare with an Even More Space seat, active military or an unaccompanied minor. Any carry-on bag brought to the gate will incur a fee and need to be checked. Separate baggage allowances and fees apply to London flights: For Blue Basic, first checked bag is $65/£55 and second bag is $105/£85. For Blue/Blue Plus/Blue Extra fares, first checked bag is included and second bag is $105/£85. Additional Baggage Terms (all fares): Additional bags (over two) are $150 each. Weight and size limits and exceptions for itineraries including flights operated or marketed by other airlines also apply. Fares do not include fees for oversized, overweight or extra baggage or other fees for products/services sold separately. View bag fees and other optional services and fees. Flight terms and conditions apply.

Contacts

Media:

JetBlue Corporate Communications



corpcomm@jetblue.com