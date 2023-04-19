Jessica Skon, President and CEO of BTS Group, named one of Consulting Magazine’s 2022 Women Leaders in Consulting

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#StrategyMadePersonal–Jessica Skon, President and CEO of BTS Group AB, was named one of Consulting Magazine’s 2022 Women Leaders in Consulting for Excellence in Leadership.

Women Leaders in Consulting recognizes leading female consultants whose work ethic, accomplishments, innovation, and professionalism have positioned them at the apex of the profession. In an industry disproportionately dominated by men, Consulting Magazine seeks to honor women who profoundly impact their firms, their clients, and inspire other women to become future leaders in the profession.

“It’s an honor to be recognized amongst so many incredible women,” said Jessica Skon. “I’m very grateful for BTS and its unique culture. I have been at the firm since I was 22, and the constant opportunities to stretch myself – innovate, co-create with clients, and envision the future of the organization – all while having fun, are a testament to our high-performing and big-hearted culture. I’m thankful for the mentorship of our founder, Henrik Ekelund, who taught me so much of what I know about leadership, how to scale teams, and grow companies.” View Jessica’s full acceptance speech here.

Jessica was one of 43 honorees selected for 2022, who were awarded in six distinct categories: Diversity Champion, Excellence in Client Service, Excellence in Leadership, Future Leaders, Lifetime Achievement, and Mentor of the Year.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we’ve been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B

About Consulting Magazine

Consulting® magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession featuring the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership, and corporate strategies.

