Jessica Alba to Headline Accelerate: The Global Ecommerce Acceleration Summit

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce–Event runners for Accelerate today announced award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba as the headline speaker for its annual global ecommerce acceleration summit to be held May 10-11, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alba is founder and chief creative officer of The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company born in the Gen Z era to make purpose-driven consumer products designed for all people. Honest has been dedicated to creating thoughtfully formulated, safe, and effective personal care, beauty, baby, and household products, which are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers, and approximately 50,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the company’s mission—to inspire everyone to love living consciously—is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability, and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families, and their homes.

Alba was among the top twenty of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business; one of CNBC’s Next List of Rebels, Leaders, and Innovators; one of Fortune’s 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs; and appeared on the cover of Forbes’ Self-Made Women issue.

Among other high-profile luminaries to be announced in the coming weeks, Alba will be joined by gold medal record holder Michael Phelps and New York Times bestselling author Neil Patel.

One of the greatest athletes of all time, Phelps captured 28 medals—including a record-setting 23 gold medals—while setting 39 world records over the course of his career. In 2008, he established the Michael Phelps Foundation, which promotes water safety, healthy living, and the pursuit of dreams.

British entrepreneur, author, marketer, and internet personality Neil Patel is widely regarded as the foremost expert on online marketing. An innovator in SEO and online marketing acceleration, Neil has been named a top influencer on the web by The Wall Street Journal, a top-10 marketer by Forbes, and a top 100 entrepreneur under the age of 30 by President Barack Obama.

Presented by Pattern, Accelerate returns in 2023 with the same mission of bringing together luminaries from brands, accelerators, and marketplaces to arm executives with practical takeaways to drive immediate impact in their ecommerce businesses around the globe.

Announced speakers represent visionary brands and platforms from across the ecommerce landscape, including:

Blackstone

Current

Liquid Death

Klaviyo

Macy’s

Mercado Libre

Mirakl

NP Digital

Panasonic

Pattern

Spanx

Supergoop!

The Honest Company

Speaker topics will include:

Marketplace acceleration

Ecommerce trends

Brand experience

Digital marketing

Influencer marketing

Brand control

Ecommerce technology

Logistics & fulfillment

To view the announced speaker lineup or to register, visit accelerationsummit.com.

About Accelerate

Accelerate: The Global Ecommerce Acceleration Summit is the world’s most transformative ecommerce acceleration event. Designed to arm executives with practical takeaways that drive immediate impact in their ecommerce businesses, Accelerate brings together leading minds from brands, accelerators, and marketplaces to chart the future of the $7 trillion global ecommerce market. To learn more, visit accelerationsummit.com.

