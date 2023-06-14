Jebbit Launches AI-Powered Interactive Digital Experiences

AI enables faster, easier ways to engage audiences, building trusted connections between brands and consumers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerengagement—Jebbit, the provider of the world’s first zero-party data and customer experience platform, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered Experience Generator and Language Translation capabilities, accelerating the ability for businesses to build meaningful connections with audiences across all channels. The innovative features allow marketers to build Jebbit experiences – personalized interactive quizzes, trivia and surveys – in seconds, then translate them into multiple languages with the click of a button, enabling brands to quickly scale globally.

“Jebbit empowers brands to create meaningful connections with their customers and deliver personalized digital experiences that collect data willingly and intentionally shared by a consumer (zero-party data),” stated Tom Coburn, co-founder and CEO of Jebbit. “With our new AI capabilities, brands can now build and scale Jebbit experiences in seconds.”

Generative AI has dominated 2023, with Forrester reporting that the global artificial intelligence software market is expected to reach $126 billion by 2025. As with disruptive consumer data privacy regulations in the past, and industry-shifting technology like AI, Jebbit always strives to remain on the right side of marketing; that is, prioritizing consumer trust and experience. Jebbit’s new AI-powered experiences strategically balance intelligent technology with human judgment to edit, analyze and personalize data in a way that improves online experiences, while improving speed-to-market. In contrast, many companies leverage AI in data targeting small population sizes and then extrapolate that to the masses without deeper insights.

Jebbit’s AI-powered Experience Generator and Language Translation capabilities have been extensively beta-tested by customers and volunteers in order to provide real-world feedback and to inform future capabilities. One such future capability is AI-Assist, coming soon across the Jebbit platform, to equip users with AI-powered assistance in creating content such as informed product recommendations, question generation, guidance on rephrasing questions, and the ability to automatically leverage design elements from a website (text, colors, images).

Free People, a specialty women’s clothing brand, was one of the early testers of Jebbit AI. “At Free People, we’re committed to delivering personalized and engaging experiences for our customers around the globe,” said Erin Malone, Director, Digital Marketing & Analytics at Free People. “Jebbit’s new AI-built Experience Generator and Language Translation capabilities are exciting developments that will not only help us effectively reach a worldwide audience but also drive innovation and growth for our brand. We’re thrilled to see how these new features will help us continue to innovate and grow our brand.”

