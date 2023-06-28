Jebbit Adds Intuit QuickBooks and Former Colgate-Palmolive Executives to Board of Directors as Demand Accelerates for Zero-Party Data

Additions of Jolawn Victor and Mindel Klein Mark Female-Majority Board for Jebbit

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerengagment—Jebbit, the provider of the world’s leading zero-party data platform, today announced the additions of Jolawn Victor, Vice President and GM of the Intuit UK business, and Mindel Klein, former GM of Integrated Marketing Communications and Digital for Colgate-Palmolive North America, to the company’s Board of Directors. The news follows the launch of Jebbit’s new AI-powered Experience Generator and Language Translation capabilities as the company continues to introduce new innovations to accelerate the ability for businesses to build meaningful connections with audiences across all channels.





Victor and Klein bring a wealth of global expertise across integrated marketing strategy, consumer product experience and organizational transformation. Their additions to the Jebbit board will support continued growth and help the company take advantage of increased market demand for first-party data collection for the cookieless world. Victor and Klein’s additions also mark a female-majority board for Jebbit.

“As the deprecation of third-party data and identifiers looms, the demand and possibilities for zero-party data and consumer relationship-building have never been higher,” said Tom Coburn, Chief Executive Officer of Jebbit. “Jolawn and Mindel’s deep understanding of brand building, digital marketing and consumer experience will be integral in further developing Jebbit’s growth.”

Jolawn Victor is an acclaimed entrepreneurial strategist with over 20 years of experience leading global teams that build experiences customers love. Her core expertise includes international expansion and go-to-market, including scaling leading B2B and B2C businesses, specifically within Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), fintech and consumer product experience sectors. In her broad role, Victor will continue as the Vice President and GM of the Intuit UK business, with P&L ownership of go-to-market functions. Prior to Intuit, she held international executive leadership roles at Headspace, PepsiCo and General Mills.

“Jebbit empowers companies of all sizes to gain deep customer insights that fuel engagement and drive growth,” said Victor. “I’m excited to use my passion for building experiences that consumers love and expertise in international expansion to support Jebbit in their next phase of growth.”

Mindel Klein is an integrated marketing communications, brand experience and digital transformation expert. She spent 27 years at Colgate-Palmolive in leading roles including Director of Integrated Marketing Communications covering North America; Worldwide Director of Global Digital Marketing; and General Manager, Integrated Marketing Communications, Brand Experience and Digital for North America. Klein has been at the forefront of driving the evolution of marketing through multiple iterations of web technology, she has a strong pulse on the challenges and opportunities facing today’s CMOs and will be a key asset in helping Jebbit deliver innovative solutions while continuing to scale the business.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Jebbit Board of Directors at a time when the need for direct consumer relationships that offer a true value exchange has never been more important,” said Klein. “As first-party data marketing advances, I look forward to helping Jebbit grow its business further to meet evolving brand and consumer needs.”

Victor and Klein’s roles were sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses and an investor in Jebbit. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About Jebbit

Jebbit is the provider of the world’s first zero-party data platform. The Jebbit platform enables anyone to quickly build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero-party data. From simple lead forms or surveys to more robust experiences like product matches and personality quizzes, the Jebbit platform drives high engagement by providing consumers with immediate value in exchange for relevant information about their motivations, interests, and preferences. Jebbit’s clients, including Shiseido Group, ASICS, Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, and The National Football League (NFL) use the company’s platform to understand their consumers better and drive revenue. To learn more visit https://www.jebbit.com or follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Contacts

Rebecca Nowacek



Purpose Worldwide



Rebecca@purposenorthamerica.com

210-589-2756