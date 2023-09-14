Jason Kilar Joins Roblox’s Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global immersive platform for connection and communication, today announced the appointment of Jason Kilar to the company’s board of directors. Kilar is an accomplished entrepreneur and chief executive who has led media and entertainment companies for more than 15 years, including most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Warner Media, LLC.





“Jason Kilar is a well-respected leader in the entertainment and media industry, and his experience in the space is of value to the Board as Roblox continues to scale globally,” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox.

“I am honored to join Roblox, a company I have long admired and cheered from afar as they leaned into the future,” said Jason Kilar. “Roblox is changing the way people come together and changing how creators can create delightful experiences for them. I am excited to join the board and do all I can to help bring Roblox’s vision to life.”

Prior to his role at Warner Media, LLC, Kilar was co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vessel Group, Inc and co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hulu, LLC. Kilar also serves as a member of the board of directors of Wealthfront Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc.

Kilar holds a B.A. in Journalism and Business Administration from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Kilar joins board chairman David Baszucki, lead independent director Anthony P. Lee, and board members Gregory Baszucki, Christopher Carvalho, Gina Mastantuono and Andrea Wong. Kilar’s appointment was effective September 13, 2023.

About Roblox

Roblox’s vision is to reimagine the way people come together. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world connect, communicate and explore millions of immersive experiences together with their friends on Roblox. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

