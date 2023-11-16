JAMS Launches New JAMS Pathways Website, Providing Tools and Easily Accessible Services for Organizations of All Types to Turn the Corner on Conflict

In an evolving era of escalating business disputes, leading conflict resolution practitioners stand ready to guide businesses to positive change

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of JAMSpathways.com, an accessible and comprehensive way for leaders to embark on navigating and mitigating conflict successfully within their organizations. Early conflict resolution is an effective mechanism for avoiding litigation, and can in turn help organizations meet their end goals of increasing productivity and reducing legal costs.





Established in March 2022, JAMS Pathways fills the need for skilled organizational conflict intervention and prevention. It has worked with entities from nonprofits to universities and hospitals to corporations, fast-growing startups and government agencies. Highly trained facilitators and trainers create safe spaces and structure for teams, departments and workforces to have challenging conversations and to collectively learn and design solutions that advance organizational goals and create lasting, positive change.

“In the short time since launching JAMS Pathways, we’ve helped a diverse range of entities, and have received positive feedback from clients, but there’s more to do,” said Richard Birke, VP and executive director of the JAMS Institute, and chief architect behind JAMS Pathways. “Conflict exists in all groups of people and I’m honored to be working with colleagues who are just as passionate about helping people as I am.”

JAMS Pathways offers three types of targeted service: a Workplace Conflict Resolution Program, Optimal Workplace Performance Training, and Keynote Speaking Engagements. Each one aims to effect positive change within an organization and resolve conflicts with the company culture in mind, resulting in a more efficient and harmonious workplace.

The Workplace Conflict Resolution Program is a customizable program that utilizes JAMS Pathways four-step P.A.T.H. program. Phase one includes a preliminary assessment with primary stakeholders in the business. The goal is to understand the company culture, primary dynamics and unique needs of an organization. Phase two includes analysis and early intervention. This step entails a targeted intervention to build a foundation for resolution. Phase three includes workshops and facilitated conversations to reveal interests and create options, setting the stage to move forward. The final phase entails highlighting progress and mapping next steps to ensure the tools created are deployed and operational, including concrete steps to navigate the future.

Optimal Workplace Performance Training offers in-person guidance tailored to an organization’s employees and leaders to improve challenging issues.

Keynote Speaking Engagements are one to three hour presentations for conferences or large events that hone in on an organization’s specific needs.

What people are saying about JAMS Pathways:

“JAMS designed and implemented a process that helped our faculty and staff rebuild trust and heal following a difficult period. We are grateful for JAMS’ expertise, professionalism and hard work.” -Provost, Higher Education Institution

“JAMS helped us turn challenges into opportunities, benefiting patients, physicians and staff.” -Administrator, Health System in Pacific NW

“Our management team found the JAMS presentation to be very beneficial, and it was presented in a manner that made our team comfortable with their own participation. Some of our folks shared very personal experiences as managers, and I think our team benefited from the honesty and experience of both the presenter and their fellow team members.” -CEO of a Critical-Access Hospital

“JAMS worked tirelessly with our organization to create a tailored training program that our employee relations team could utilize immediately. The sessions were engaging and fun ensuring participant retention of key concepts.” -Employee Relations Partner, Biopharmaceutical Company

“This class was very beneficial and informative. The information that was provided was helpful for work and home to improve the communication and understanding between people.” -Team member, Regional public transportation authority

JAMSpathways.com offers a unique and inclusive approach to resolving any workplace conflict. Learn more about JAMS Pathways by visiting JAMSpathways.com or following on LinkedIn.

About JAMS

Founded in 1979, JAMS is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution services worldwide. JAMS successfully resolves and manages business and legal disputes by providing efficient, cost-effective and impartial ways to overcome barriers at any stage of conflict. JAMS offers customized in-person, virtual and hybrid resolution services locally and globally through a combination of industry-specific experience, first-class client service, the latest technology and highly trained mediators and arbitrators.

With a roster of over 400 neutrals and 29 locations, JAMS resolves thousands of the world’s important cases every year. JAMS neutrals are adept at managing the resolution process whether they are conducting in-person, virtual or hybrid hearings.

More information is available at www.jamsadr.com. To learn about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at JAMS, visit www.jamsadr.com/diversity/.

