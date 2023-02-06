JAGGAER Enhances Integrated Search for Amazon Business Customers

Single search functionality optimizes the shopping experience, enabling buyers to view and compare Amazon Business items and prices within JAGGAER eProcurement

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces new enhancements to its Amazon Business Integrated Search capability. The single search functionality makes shopping more convenient and seamless for buyers, providing them with the ability to easily view, filter and directly compare prices of products listed on Amazon Business within JAGGAER eProcurement.

“Delivering a frictionless and comprehensive commerce experience is at the heart of JAGGAER’s Autonomous Commerce strategy,” said Dawn Andre, JAGGAER’s Chief Product Officer. “The new Amazon Business Integrated Search capabilities are the latest development in that broader effort. By creating a single search experience within our platform for one of JAGGAER’s most popular suppliers, we’re streamlining the shopping experience for buyers and giving them access to a greater selection of products at very competitive prices.”

With the enhancements to Integrated Search, JAGGAER is providing the consumer-friendly buying experience users have come to expect from Amazon Business while automating adherence to customer procurement policies. Buyers can easily search for products, compare options and select the best price all within a seamless shopping experience. Users will also have access to smart filters that improve the Amazon Business search results, ultimately improving efficiencies, compliance and cost savings. Inexperienced buyers can shop in a way that is similar to how they usually shop in their personal lives, increasing adoption and providing a better user experience.

