Jacob Loban joins Antenna Group as EVP, Head of Digital and Performance Marketing

In this role, Loban will lead the growing digital practice and oversee the integration of digital strategies across the agency

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Antenna Group, an integrated marketing, public relations, and strategic communications agency, announced today that Jacob Loban has joined the team as Executive Vice President and Head of Digital and Performance Marketing.





Loban has nearly two decades of experience in integrated marketing, performance intelligence and operations. He joins Antenna Group from Edelman where he served as Executive Vice President, Head of Performance Intelligence, North America. While at Edelman, Loban launched the firm’s Performance Intelligence group, a division of Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI). Within two years, he successfully established the audience intelligence, activation, centralized operations, data infrastructure, and planning processes needed to deliver the truly integrated communication strategies, data-driven creative development, and holistic measurement solutions critical to DxI’s value proposition. Prior to Edelman, Loban was Head of U.S. Performance Media at Omnicom Group’s PHD, where he led the integration of Resolution, Accuen, and PHD’s traditional digital capability to establish the agency’s first fully integrated, audience-led, performance-based solution. Prior to PHD, Loban held leadership roles at the world’s largest agencies, including WPP’s MediaCom and multiple tours at Omnicom’s Resolution Media.

“Antenna clients expect digital marketing campaigns that are innovative, creative and results-oriented. This expectation demands leaders that are relentlessly committed to driving continual improvements,” said Antenna Group CEO Keith Zakheim. “Jake’s professional experience, skillset and character reflect a leadership profile that will drive value for our clients and staff, as well as unlock growth opportunities for the entire organization. We feel fortunate to have Jake on our leadership team and as the steward of our digital marketing practice.”

Antenna Group is aggressively growing its digital and performance marketing capabilities to include a diverse group of talent across online advertising, marketing automation, lead generation, social media management and search engine optimization. Loban will lead this group and partner with Antenna’s leadership team to ensure efficiency and seamless client service across cross-functional teams. Additionally, Loban will leverage his experience and marketing acumen to identify new digital channels and build innovative service offerings that will empower our clients to thrive in a digital-first world.

“From day one, Antenna has focused on supporting companies that have not only taken a stand but have taken action to make our world a better place,” said Loban. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with leaders like Keith Zakheim and Chief Operating Officer Eric Schoenberg, as well as the full team of talented and passionate ‘Ants’ to further accelerate growth for our clients through the strategic application of innovative data and technology solutions.”

About Antenna Group

Antenna Group is an integrated marketing, public relations, public affairs and digital agency that partners with the world’s most exciting and disruptive companies across cleantech, mobility, real estate, healthcare, and emerging B2B tech sectors. Our clients are transformational and distinguished corporations, startups, investors, and nonprofits that are at the bleeding edge of the “Age of Adoption” — the world today in which companies, representing every economic sector, are furiously adopting climate tech and sustainable solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.antennagroup.com/.

Contacts

Media



Isaac Steinmetz



VP of Media Relations



isaac.steinmetz@antennagroup.com