Jack in the Box Announces 2024 Investor Day

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:





What: JACK 2024 Investor Day When: Wednesday, January 24 at Noon EST Where: investors.jackinthebox.com Jack in the Box Restaurant Support Center (HQ) – San Diego, California How: Live webcast (web address above) In-Person (invite only)

Presenters and Q&A session will include:

Darin Harris, chief executive officer

Brian Scott, chief financial officer

Ryan Ostrom, chief marketing officer

Doug Cook, chief technology officer

Tony Darden, chief operations officer

Tim Linderman, chief development officer

, chief development officer Tom Rose, brand president (Del Taco)

Contact: Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations 619.902.0269

*This webcast event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

