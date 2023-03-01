It’s the Place Where Everyone Brings It Together!

Disney Branded Television Reveals Trailer and Key Art for New Series ‘Saturdays’

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disney Branded Television revealed today the trailer and key art for the new Disney Channel series “Saturdays,” set to premiere on Friday, March 24. The series, executive produced by Marsai Martin (“Little,” “Fantasy Football”), created and executive produced by Norman Vance Jr. (“Girlfriends,” “Roll Bounce”), follows teen Paris Johnson and her roller-skate crew, the We-B-Girlz, on their quest to becoming Goldens, the best skaters at the Saturdays Roller Palace. Episodes one through six will be available the next day on Disney+.

“Saturdays” is a single-cam coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week…Saturday! The series revolves around 14-year-old Paris Johnson and her best friends, Simone and Ari, who hone their roller skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet!

The series stars Danielle Jalade (“Yes Day”) as Paris Johnson, Daria Johns (“Nappily Ever After”) as Simone Samson, Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) as Deb Johnson, Omar Gooding (“Barbershop”) as Cal Johnson, Jermaine Harris (“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”) as London Johnson, Peyton Basnight (“Sudden Sisters”) as Ari, and Tim Johnson Jr. (“Ballers”) as Derek “D-Rok.”

Additional executive producers are Carol Martin and Nicole Dow for Genius Entertainment.

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences. Recent projects include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Monsters at Work,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.” Disney Branded Television has created some of the most iconic and award-winning properties and franchises, including Peabody Award winners “Doc McStuffins” and “The Owl House”; Emmy Award winners “Big City Greens” and “Elena of Avalor”; the beloved “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts plus the Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) franchise, comprised of more than 100 titles.

