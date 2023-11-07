Iterable Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Iterable enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud that activate customers with joyful interactions at scale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform that helps brands like DoorDash, Volvo, and Priceline activate data to deliver individualized, harmonized and dynamic cross-channel communications at scale, today announced that it has been recognized as a Customer Data Activation Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Activation

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

With the Iterable-Snowflake data sharing integration, joint customers like Glassdoor, have a 360-degree view of their customers, and a holistic way to combine campaign, business, and customer data in a secure place. Together, Snowflake and Iterable enable Glassdoor to create more personalized, timely communications to help job-seekers decide if an opportunity is suitable, if they want to apply or keep looking, and then act to secure the right job before it’s filled.

“Once we could integrate the data, and use a common identifier—our user ID—combined with the activity on our site and seen in our internal systems, that’s when we gained a lot of value in measuring and optimizing our marketing campaigns and programs,” said David Tjen, Director of Marketing Analytics, Glassdoor.

“Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Iterable emerged as a leader in the Customer Data Activation Category with joint customers leveraging its technologies to enable marketers to transform customer data into actionable insights.”

The Iterable and Snowflake data sharing integration has given Glassdoor secure, unified access to all raw data, in addition to better manipulation of that data. This means optimized and personalized user communications that lead to successful engagement and campaign outcomes.

“We’re very proud that Snowflake has identified Iterable as a leader in Snowflake’s 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report,” said Adriana Gil Miner, Chief Marketing Officer at Iterable. “Our organization makes the customer journey to data-driven marketing a priority by providing marketers with a holistic view of their customers. We look forward to continuing to encourage our customers to build their marketing data stacks on the Snowflake Data Cloud—a powerful, flexible, and fully managed data platform for all their data regardless of the source.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

Iterable is the top-rated AI-powered cross-channel customer communication platform that helps organizations like Redfin, Priceline, Calm, and Box to activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. With Iterable, organizations drive high growth with individualized, harmonized, and dynamic communications that engage customers throughout the entire lifecycle at the right time.

