IT Survey Finds Enterprises Identify Automation and Generative AI as Top Business Priorities

Digitate report studies IT leaders’ automation goals and roadmaps, with 26% of companies planning a shift toward more autonomous operations in the next 5 years

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Digitate, a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise software for IT and business operations, today released the results of its new study, “AI and Automation: Laying the Foundation for the Autonomous Enterprise” revealing that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to deploy more automation, including AI, in the next 12 months.









More than one-quarter of respondents (26%) plan to implement machine-operated tasks that require limited human input or fully transition to autonomous systems in the next five years. That said, keeping humans in the loop will also remain critical, as 30% reported their organization will have an equal proportion of automation and human processing.

“IT leaders have long known that AI-powered automation is essential for survival in a digitally driven economy. The research showed most companies realize this and are taking urgent action to increase investments in this area,” said Avi Bhagtani, CMO of Digitate. “The difference is that now enterprises are embracing AI and automation to improve business KPIs, and enhance employee productivity as well as customer satisfaction, thereby accelerating their path to the autonomous enterprise.

The report evaluates how IT decision-makers are implementing automation in their organizations. It was conducted in conjunction with Sapio Research, and surveyed 601 IT decision-makers working in organizations with 1,000+ employees across the U.S.

Additional top findings of the survey include:

IT complexity is a top internal challenge: Forty-four percent of respondents report the biggest internal challenge is growing IT complexity due to cloud migration and adoption. Most respondents (92%) reported they already have a multi-vendor cloud strategy or are planning to move to one. As a result, two-thirds of IT leaders plan to implement additional IT automation in the next 12 months (67%).

AI’s impact on the workforce: This speed to implement automation raises questions about the future of the workforce; when asked about top concerns for deploying automation in their organizations, one in four (26%) of IT leaders said that the main drawback to automation is the perception of workplace insecurity and job redundancy for employees. Paradoxically, 60% of the IT decision-makers stated that implementing automation in their organization led to both improved employee satisfaction and increased productivity.

To view the full report, please visit: https://digitate.com/how-ai-and-automation-are-shaping-the-enterprise-roadmap-survey-report/?utm_source=media-survey&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=media-survey&utm_content=media-survey-report

About Digitate

Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. Digitate’s flagship product, ignio™, is an award-winning AIOps solution that reimagines the enterprise business landscape with its distinctive closed-loop approach. It combines context, insights, and intelligent automation to predict, resolve, and prevent issues autonomously. Our customers span multiple industries and include global enterprises that are leaders and innovators. To stay up to date on ignio™ news and learn how our clients across the globe have benefited from our innovative solutions, visit us at www.digitate.com and follow Digitate on X and LinkedIn.

