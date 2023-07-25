iSOCRATES LLC Acquires SIGMA Data Insights

Membership and Non-Profit industry Data and Analytics pioneer SIGMA unites with global MADTech leader iSOCRATES

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global MADTech (MarketingTech, AdvertisingTech, and DataTech) leader iSOCRATES LLC has acquired SIGMA Data Insights, the 38-year-old membership industry data and analytics transformation solutions pioneer. The official announcement was made in St. Petersburg and Rochester, New York today. The move to acquire SIGMA Data Insights started earlier this year once iSOCRATES had proven to be a trusted and highly effective business solutions partner for SIGMA.





Long-time SIGMA CEO and principal owner Stefan Willimann, who will be joining iSOCRATES as a partner and Practice Lead said, ”This is a terrific example of ‘try before you buy’ for both firms. Our teams have been working really well with each other delivering 24/7/365 on behalf of our clients since the end of last year before negotiating our deal. Our corporate vision and values are aligned and our growth prospects appear excellent.”

Combined, SIGMA and iSOCRATES (the successor company name) offers a world-class bench of 50 full-time, certified data and analytics professionals as well as 100+ highly specialized software and data engineers, and media and marketing platform specialists. Together, iSOCRATES now has 25 recurring monthly clients for whom it performs mission-critical customer data, media and/or marketing operations, plus many others for whom iSOCRATES does highly successful, project-specific work.

Of particular note, iSOCRATES now offers best-in-class data, analytic, and media/marketing strategy and operations consulting, managed services, and business intelligence tools for the Membership and Not-for-Profit industries. In fact, iSOCRATES now has more than a dozen specialists focused on this particular market.

Scott Lugar, CMO, AAA Club Alliance said of the new combination, “For many years SIGMA has been a great entrepreneurial partner and extension of our data-driven marketing team. Because they have an understanding of our business, they are able to present solutions and ideas for driving Membership growth as well as testing scenarios to help maximize our marketing spends. I’m enthusiastic about seeing what is ahead with the combined talent, skill and ability with iSOCRATES.”

The acquisition of SIGMA fits into iSOCRATES’s strategy to build both organically and inorganically the world’s leading MADTech product and services provider. By purchasing SIGMA and integrating its clients and staff, iSOCRATES expects to deepen its commitment to the membership and not-for-profit industries. Both industries’ growing needs overlap iSOCRATES’s proven, affordable core capabilities in data, analytics, media, and marketing technologies and processes. Membership organizations, both for-profit and not-for-profit, are growing in sophistication and need larger scale resources to help both strategically and tactically.

About iSOCRATES

iSOCRATES advises on, builds, manages, and owns mission-critical Marketing, Advertising and Data platforms, technologies and processes as the Global Leader in MADTech Resource Planning and ExecutionTM serving publishers, marketers, agencies and enablers.

iSOCRATES has two lines of business: Products (MADTechBITM) and Services (Consulting: Strategy and Operations; Managed Services).

iSOCRATES is staffed 24/7/365 with its own proven specialists who save partners money, time and achieve transparent, accountable performance while delivering extraordinary value. Savings stem from a low-cost, focused global delivery model at scale that benefits from continuous re-investment in technology and specialized training.

The company is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S.A. with its global delivery center in Mysuru, Karnataka, India.

Contacts

William A. Lederer



Chairman and CEO, iSOCRATES



Bill.l@isocrates.com

Direct line: (727) 316-9501



https://www.isocrates.com