ISG to Publish Report on Workday Ecosystem

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of services that help enterprises adopt, customize and maintain Workday cloud-based management products

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of services that complement the Workday cloud-based enterprise management platform.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Workday Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover companies offering consulting, strategy, integration, implementation and managed services for Workday products.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Recent economic uncertainties have heightened enterprises’ concerns over the rising cost of operations, including human capital management (HCM). New technologies are empowering organizations to transform the way they conduct business through digitalization and automation. Workday and its ecosystem partners provide solutions to modernize HR, financial management, analytics, reporting and other functions, tailored to the needs of specific industries and companies, for a growing number of clients.

“The Workday ecosystem has enabled many organizations to streamline processes and control costs in the face of economic headwinds,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Leading service providers offer the vision and ongoing support that helps make modernization possible.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 Workday ecosystem providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the Workday-related services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Consulting and Strategy Services, evaluating providers that help enterprises map out and execute initiatives for HR process transformation using Workday solutions, products and platforms. Criteria include providers’ ability to help clients understand market trends and assess requirements to determine the best approach to migration.

Implementation and Integration Services, assessing the competence and experience of service providers to carry out implementation and integration of Workday products, typically using methods defined by Workday. Their strengths may also include the ability to develop accelerators and components that improve the efficiency and quality of implementation.

Managed Services, covering service providers that carry out technical and operational tasks to maintain and support the Workday platform, including customization, personalization and configuration. These may include application management services for clients’ internal and external systems.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Workday ecosystem and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani and Laxmi Sahebrao Kadve will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Workday-related service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

