ISG to Publish Report on Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ study will evaluate platforms for smart manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining manufacturing industry services that help manufacturers achieve product innovation, operational efficiency and new business models.

Study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions, scheduled to be released in November. The report will evaluate providers of agile product development and design services, digital factory and manufacturing solutions, manufacturing supply chain and procurement services, and aftermarket services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

In the face of increasing market pressures, manufacturing companies are looking to smart manufacturing to deliver productivity improvements, cost savings and supply chain resilience. Manufacturers also need aftermarket sales and service strategies to drive customer experience and operational efficiency by integrating aftermarket offerings into core business processes.

“Manufacturers need services and solutions that help overcome challenges including rising inflation, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain issues and difficulties attracting and retaining employees,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Advanced technologies such as AI, AR/VR, cloud, digital twins and blockchain are giving manufacturing companies a competitive advantage.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 80 providers of manufacturing industry services and solutions. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and solutions the typical enterprise is deploying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Agile Product Development and Design Services, evaluating providers offering services that help manufacturers facilitate design of new products and proofs of concept (PoCs). These services include product lifecycle management (PLM), rapid prototyping, adoption of digital twins and software testing.

Digital Factory/Manufacturing Solutions, assessing solutions that help manufacturers embrace smart manufacturing solutions that improve efficiency, manage costs, enable better and faster decisions, monitor production performance, predict maintenance and enhance sustainability and energy management.

Manufacturing Supply Chain and Procurement Services, examining solutions that help companies manage procurement, warehousing, inventory, fulfillment, and transportation and logistics, using technologies such as blockchain, automation, AI and intelligent workflows to optimize supply chain operations.

Aftermarket Services, assessing solutions and services that help manufacturers implement new business models such as service lifecycle management and subscription services, as well as going beyond finished goods to offerings including spare parts, software, field operations, end-of-life services and warranty and guarantee services.

The study will examine products and services available in North America and Europe. ISG analyst Swadhin Pradhan will serve as author of both the North America and Europe reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

