ISG recognizes HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions as a “Leader” across key technology categories in their Digital Engineering Services Provider Lens™ 2023 US study

HARMAN also positioned as a “Rising Star” in Platforms and Applications Services





STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., announced that its Digital Transformation Solutions strategic business unit has been recognized as a leader in “Design and Development” and “Integrated Customer/User Engagement” as well as a rising star in ’Platforms and Applications Services’ in the ISG Digital Engineering Services Provider Lens™ 2023 US study.

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions has been acknowledged for its strong strategy, methodology and proven implementation capabilities for:

Platforms and Applications Services: HARMAN’s strengths lie in cloud and infrastructure technology platforms, data engineering platforms and AI/ML-focused solutions.

HARMAN’s strengths lie in cloud and infrastructure technology platforms, data engineering platforms and AI/ML-focused solutions. Integrated Customer/User Engagement: HARMAN’s expertise includes predictable and innovative CX development, performance at the Edge and ESG-aware customer experiences, backed by its deep internal capabilities in digital design powered by Edge analytics and cloud optimization.

HARMAN’s expertise includes predictable and innovative CX development, performance at the Edge and ESG-aware customer experiences, backed by its deep internal capabilities in digital design powered by Edge analytics and cloud optimization. Design and Development (Product, Services and Experiences): HARMAN, along with its in-house, award-winning design agency, HUEMEN, helps enable clients to adopt DevOps best practices and achieve innovation agility with continuous integration, deployment, configuration management, testing automation, release management and site reliability engineering.

Nick Parrotta, President – Digital Transformation Solutions & Chief Digital and Information officer at HARMAN said, “We deeply appreciate the esteemed recognition we have received from ISG in all categories that hold significant value for us. These accolades highlight our strong commitment to client partnership and collaboration, to continuously adapt to evolving customer demands and assist enterprises in harnessing the vast potential of engagement, empowerment and growth. As a tech leader and pioneer, we continuously strive to utilize our internal strengths in digital design, edge analytics and cloud optimization so we can consistently and cost-effectively deliver exceptional experiences.”

Commenting on this, Ashwin Gaidhani, Lead Analyst at ISG said, “HARMAN is a leading player in cloud engineering with a customer-first human-centred digital experience design and delivery, focusing on developing and providing top-notch digital experiences to users. Their expertise in this area has enabled them to stay ahead of the curve and be at the forefront of innovation in the technology industry with their cutting-edge solutions and commitment to excellence.”

Additionally, HARMAN has also been identified as a leader in the “IoT Services and Solutions” 2023 ISG Provider Lens Study – U.S., across all four categories- Strategy Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, and Data Management and AI on the Edge.

Previously, HARMAN was recognized as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens Study 2022 in the EU.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey.​​ To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

