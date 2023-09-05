Irwin Gotlieb & Steven Saslow Join Advocado’s Board of Directors to Accelerate Advocado’s Vision

Former GroupM Global Chairman and CEO; veteran media and technology entrepreneur; to guide growth for advertising occurrence and consumer engagement insights platform

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advocado, the leading source for advertising occurrence and consumer engagement insights, has named Irwin Gotlieb, former Global Chairman and CEO of GroupM & Comscore Board Member, and Steven Saslow, veteran media and technology entrepreneur, to the company’s board of Directors.





Gotlieb and Saslow will work with Advocado’s senior leadership to advise on and help accelerate Advocado’s larger strategic vision by identifying & prioritizing partnerships, alliances and refining market positioning.

“We are thrilled to have Irwin and Steven join the Advocado family,” says Jeff Linihan, Co-Founder & President. “To start, they align with Advocado’s core values and culture. Beyond that, their industry experience, relationships and depth of context are invaluable in helping to further propel our growth.”

Gotlieb is the former Chairman and Global CEO of GroupM, the leading global media investment management company. He is a member of the Broadcast and Cable Hall of Fame, as well as the Advertising Hall of Fame. He is a three-time AdWeek/MediaWeek All Star, Presidents Award recipient, double recipient of the Advertising Age Media Maven Honor and a 2010 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award recipient. Gotlieb is also the former Chairman of the 4As Committee on Broadcast Networks and Programming and former member of the 4As CEO Committee.

Saslow is a media, information, and technology entrepreneur with more than four decades of experience commercializing and scaling high potential media platform technologies. His career includes pioneering sales, marketing and programming efforts for Group W Satellite Communications, NBC and SJS/SFX Entertainment; leading a watermark technology company, Verance Corporation; and founding two multimedia companies, ThinkVisual and Rosebud Media.

“Advocado is an impressive platform company with a robust technology stack and patent portfolio, well positioned to solve a variety of industry cross platform and interoperability challenges,” says Gotlieb. “I look forward to working with the team to help bring innovative offerings to the media and entertainment ecosystem, including advertisers, agencies, media publishers and content producers.”

“The advertising and media publishing space is in dire need of tools that support efficient and effortless decision making,” says Saslow. “Advocado has the technology and the team with the skills to capitalize on these opportunities and address real world challenges.”

“Having Steve and Irwin on our board marks a significant milestone in the strategic vision we initiated more than two years ago,” comments Advocado CEO Brian Handrigan. “Their unparalleled industry expertise adds to an already deep Board. They bring not just historic perspective, but also insights that will amplify our mission to infuse transparency throughout the advertising and content creation ecosystem. Their contributions will be instrumental in supporting how our technology and IP address these challenges, influencing our product roadmap and refining our market positioning. We eagerly anticipate the synergy of this collaboration.”

For more information on Advocado, visit https://www.myadvocado.com.

About Advocado

Advocado empowers advertisers, publishers and media companies with its data-as-a-service platform that instantly generates, integrates, analyzes, and activates data to deliver unprecedented results, maximizing customer campaigns and advertising dollar ROI across all screens. The platform helps fill visibility gaps with unique data powering advertisers, publishers, and media companies to target and adjust their spending real-time for multi-screen campaign performance. Built by marketers for marketers, the platform uses signal data via patented watermark technology, natural language processing, automated content recognition, and real-time weather to connect offline and online audience data to reveal and influence the entire customer journey. Advocado is headquartered in St. Louis, MO and serves customers across North America.

Contacts

Bill Daddi



bill@daddibrand.com