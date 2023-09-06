Iron Bow Names Doug Kollme as Chief Financial Officer

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that Doug Kollme, who is well seasoned in the federal government technology industry, has joined its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer.





As CFO, Kollme will lead Iron Bow’s financial team and spearhead the company’s efforts to scale growth and provide government and commercial customers with solutions that help them better meet their missions.

Kollme brings two decades of experience in the federal marketplace, principally as CFO of high-growth technology organizations including Acentia, Buffalo Group, and InfoZen. He has a proven track record implementing successful growth trajectories and developing strong financial and operating teams, policies, and reporting practices. Prior to his CFO roles, Kollme worked in investment and commercial banking positions at Wells Fargo.

“Iron Bow has a remarkable track record of delivering innovative solutions to government, healthcare and commercial customers,” said Doug Kollme, CFO of Iron Bow Solutions. “I’m excited to help further drive strategic growth and capitalize on new opportunities for the company.”

“Doug has extensive financial experience and demonstrated success scaling privately held companies both organically and through high-value M&A transactions,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Executive Team and are confident he will contribute substantially to Iron Bow’s accelerating growth.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

