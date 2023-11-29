IQVIA Digital Enablement Named PM360 Trailblazer 2023 Supplier/Vendor of the Year

INNOVATION PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of data, analytics, technology solutions and services to the life sciences industry, today announced that IQVIA Digital Enablement has been named a PM360 Trailblazer 2023 Company of the Year in the Supplier/Vendor category.

Nominations for the PM360 Trailblazer Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing, are judged by their Editorial Advisory Board of industry experts for their ability to excel in innovation, talent development and social responsibility. One winner is selected from each of PM360’s five Company of the Year categories: Pharma/Biotech Company, Medical Device/Diagnostics Company, Specialty Pharma/Biotech Company, Advertising Agency, and Supplier/Vendor.

IQVIA Digital Enablement’s mission is to power exceptional brand experiences. As champions of building bridges in data and technology, IQVIA believes an open and integrated ecosystem will accelerate real-time engagements, enabling healthcare and life sciences brands to deliver highly relevant information to providers when and where they need it.

“Each company named a winner has imagined what better outcomes and experiences could look like for patients and made that a reality. This includes IQVIA’s Audience Identity Manager® XR technology that helps marketers connect with HCPs,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “But perhaps most important is how seriously each company takes their role in impacting their global and local communities.”

IQVIA’s real time digital behavioral insights, powered by Audience Identity Manager® XR technology, provides personalized and innovative future-fit-for-purpose healthcare technology, as well as outstanding digital marketing and advertising use-case expertise. This technology enables brands to deliver enhanced experiences on every touchpoint and build better customer relationships.

“We are proud to be recognized by PM360 Trailblazer for our achievements in delivering innovative customer-first solutions, so every customer touchpoint is personalized and leads to better health outcomes,” said Dave Escalante, VP and GM, IQVIA Digital Enablement.

Visit the IQVIA website to learn more about IQVIA Digital Enablement.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

