iQor’s Symphony [AI] Transforms Talent Acquisition for Client Success

Generative AI Ecosystem Facilitates Game-Changing Optimization and Automation in Recruitment Practices at Scale

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–In a pioneering move aimed at redefining the employee lifecycle and HR landscape, iQor’s Symphony [AI]™ ecosystem integrates conversational AI with talent acquisition using proprietary large language models (LLMs). By leveraging its vast accumulated process knowledge and decades of hiring expertise, iQor is set to usher in a new era of recruitment efficiency, scalability, and precision.





“Symphony [AI] stands as a testament to our culture of forward-thinking innovation and organizational efficiency. By fusing AI with our deep understanding of human resources best practices, we aim to automate and optimize areas of talent acquisition processes to deliver unparalleled recruitment results with precision,” said iQor Chief People Officer Fleurette Navarro.

Symphony [AI] will optimize talent acquisition in three primary ways to create teams tailored to the CX program needs of clients.

Conversational AI: Utilizing advanced AI-driven communication modules, Symphony [AI] ensures prospective candidates experience dynamic, responsive, and informative interactions from first contact.

Candidate Selection: Drawing from iQor’s accumulated process knowledge, Symphony [AI] provides automated shortlisting, ensuring the most suitable candidates move forward in a seamless recruitment journey.

Hiring Workflow: Through AI-driven insights and processes, Symphony [AI] optimizes a streamlined, efficient, and effective hiring process from start to finish, with every decision backed by data for the best fit.

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, iQor’s Symphony [AI] helps recruitment teams identify, engage, select, and onboard employees in a manner that is both efficient and scalable. This ensures that the right talent is placed into the right programs through the synergistic combination of technology and iQor’s hiring expertise.

iQor is a leading managed services provider of digitally enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) customer experience solutions. To learn more about Symphony [AI] and iQor’s digital capabilities, visit iQor.com/Symphony-AI.

