iQor Symphony [AI] Drives Excellence in Customer Service and Compliance

Generative AI Experience Inspires the Future of Work to Enhance Employee Performance, Compliance, and Well-Being for Irresistible CX

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—iQor’s recently launched Symphony [AI]TM ecosystem is designed to transform and enhance the employee lifecycle. This innovative AI ecosystem will help realize iQor’s vision for the future of work to elevate employee productivity, ensure compliance, and foster employee well-being and retention for an irresistible customer experience. The AI-driven experience enabled by proprietary large language models (LLMs) is underpinned by iQor’s vast accumulated process knowledge refined over decades supporting customers, showcasing the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the CX business process outsourcing industry.





“Symphony [AI] represents our belief in harnessing technology to enrich iQor’s harmonious, efficient, and supportive workplace and culture. It’s a commitment to our employees’ growth, security, and overall well-being while simultaneously adding value for our clients through a high-performing workforce,” said iQor Chief Operating Officer Martin Lehtio.

By seamlessly integrating AI with iQor’s accumulated process knowledge, Symphony [AI] offers a holistic approach to managing employee performance, compliance, and wellness, shaping the future of work by building on the following established foundations. The result is a highly motivated, compliant, and efficient team committed to delivering world-class customer service.

Performance Optimization: Symphony [AI] complements iQor’s coaching methods by pinpointing performance opportunities and developing customized guidance. This empowers team members through timely assistance that expands their capability toolkit and elevates productivity—laying the groundwork for growth and longevity.

Compliance Monitoring: Leveraging iQor’s rich data reservoirs, Symphony [AI] strengthens existing compliance mechanisms by proactively overseeing adherence to company and industry norms and regulations. It streamlines compliance and provides an added layer of protection for clients, customers, and the iQor team.

Employee Well-Being: Building on iQor’s long-standing commitment to employee well-being, Symphony [AI] brings advanced insights to spot signs of undue stress or potential burnout. It enhances wellness initiatives by providing tailored resources, individualized wellness plans, and data-driven workforce management to ensure a balanced distribution of work.

iQor is a leading managed services provider of digitally enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) customer experience solutions. To learn more about Symphony [AI] and iQor’s digital capabilities, visit iQor.com/Symphony-AI.

