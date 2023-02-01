iQor Launches iQor Qampus in Trinidad

Youth Development Initiative Gives Back to Local Students Through Workplace Skills Mentoring

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–This January, iQor Trinidad, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, launched iQor Qampus at four local secondary schools in Barataria, Chaguanas, and Wallerfield. The youth development initiative is designed to prepare young adults for the business world as part of iQor’s commitment to giving back to local communities.

More than 600 students participated in the workplace mentoring program whereby iQor professionals conduct a series of interactive presentations designed to help young adults learn business etiquette along with skills for delivering excellent customer service in any sector. The 30-minute presentations are delivered by iQor Vice President of Operations and Country Lead Dr. William Huggins and Community Specialist Stephanie Lewis.

“We at iQor look forward to building strong relationships throughout the communities of Trinidad and Tobago to help prepare and guide young citizens as they begin their career journeys,” said Dr. Huggins.

Participating schools include St. Georges’ College (150 participating students), ASJA Boys’ College (160 participating students), Sangre Grande Secondary (150 participating students), and ASJA Girls’ College (200 participating students).

As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor delivers excellent customer service through a value-driven culture. iQor is hiring work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions in Barataria, Chaguanas, and Wallerfield. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit iQor Trinidad’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok) or apply.iqor.com.

