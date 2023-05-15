iQor Celebrates iQorian Values Week 2023

Fundamental Principles Drive iQor Performance, Partnerships, and Success

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–iQor celebrates iQorian Values Week May 15-21, 2023. As a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor believes that amazing experiences for employees and customers start with a values-driven culture. iQorian Values inspire how iQor employees approach each day and every opportunity with one another and with the customers they serve.

“iQorian Values Week is iQor’s special annual event that celebrates our shared values that guide all of our interactions both personally and professionally. Our iQorian Values live at the heart of everything we do. They drive our success and our customer service culture that’s focused on creating smiles,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

iQorian Values are seven fundamental principles that define how iQor employees perform, interact, and succeed in today’s market. Each day of iQorian Values Week honors a different value and celebrates diverse perspectives and viewpoints united by shared values and successes across our global workforce.

The seven iQorian Values:

Integrity – Honest and reliable interactions that build trust. Qustomer Dedication – Unparalleled customer experience with strong instincts. Open Communication – Trustworthy and respectful interactions. Respect – Collaborative and inclusive culture that celebrates diversity and equity. Innovation – Ongoing dedication to improving processes, people, and products. Accountability – Responsible and ethical interactions and attitudes. Need To Give Back – Unwavering commitment to helping employees and their communities through the iQor Qares nonprofit.

Individuals who share these values and seek flexible work-in-office and work-at-home environments with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit apply.iqor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

