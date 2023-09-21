IPG Mediabrands Launches Industry’s Most Powerful Delivery Engine Under KINESSO Banner

Kinesso, Matterkind and Reprise Come Together to Form New Unified Entity

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today the launch of KINESSO, a tech-driven performance unit delivering real intelligence that moves brands forward. The new entity is poised for accelerated growth through the integration of three powerhouse brands: Kinesso, Reprise, and Matterkind, now living under the KINESSO banner within IPG Mediabrands.





By the year 2025, the media landscape is set for a profound and irreversible transformation. Three significant trends will shape this evolution. First, 75% of all media will undergo a radical shift towards automation and AI-driven optimization, revolutionizing the way content is created and delivered (Source: Digitalization Concepts – Case Studies: AI-Artificial Intelligence”). Second, an overwhelming 90% of online content will originate from AI-generated sources, redefining the boundaries of creativity and information dissemination. Lastly, the retail media sector will experience a surge, with a remarkable $121.9 billion of investment, making it the fourth-largest media channel globally (Source: BestMediaInfo Bureau, December 2022). Together, these developments mark a significant shift in the industry toward automation, AI-driven content, and substantial investments in retail media.

By bringing together the collective power of Matterkind, Reprise, and Kinesso under the KINESSO banner, the new entity is uniquely positioned to unify the data derived from a brand’s full marketing system into one renowned, intelligent, growth-driving capability. KINESSO performance solutions, end-to-end media activation and optimization, global capability centers and data/tech prowess opens the door for an even more holistic and integrated approach to servicing and ensuring the success of IPG Mediabrands clients.

“KINESSO by definition means movement and change, and that is what we’re bringing to the forefront of this new business. We’re here to help our clients win and make sure those wins stand out above the rest. KINESSO will make up the most efficient and powerful operating system in the market fueled by an infrastructure that allows all our agencies to function with agility and consistency in a global capacity,” said Jarrod Martin, Global CEO of KINESSO.

KINESSO will have extensive offerings spanning performance marketing and data and technology and is poised for digital excellence via advanced capabilities including progressive search engines, digital experience and platform intelligence to media activation, AI, and audience development. With a deep understanding of consumer behavior, KINESSO offers an end-to-end engine of planning and optimization while also delivering on data-driven strategy for social platforms, actionable growth in e-commerce, and creating curated marketplaces specific to each client’s function and needs.

“This is an important time in our history to build upon the collective success of Matterkind, Reprise, and Kinesso. Positioned at the heart of IPG Mediabrands, KINESSO will expand horizons for our clients by prioritizing excellence in the future of media, superior value delivery, and a commitment to innovation breaking down industry barriers. We’re excited to bring this offering to our clients and drive actionable growth for their businesses,” shared Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO of IPG Mediabrands.

For more information about KINESSO, please visit www.kinesso.com.

About IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialized business units Healix, KINESSO, MAGNA, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world’s most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com.

About KINESSO

KINESSO is the technology-driven performance marketing agency that sits at the very heart of IPG Mediabrands, providing actionable growth for both our agency partners and clients. We turn ‘action’ into ‘outcome’ for our clients, leveraging our unique capabilities in optimization, analytics, AI and experimentation. KINESSO has brought together the collective power of what was formerly Matterkind, Reprise, and Kinesso under one collective entity that will serve as the most powerful delivery engine in the industry. We have extensive offerings spanning across performance marketing and data and technology. Fueled by a deep understanding of consumer behavior, we offer an end-to-end engine of planning and optimization while also delivering on data-driven strategy for social platforms, actionable growth in e-commerce, and creating curated marketplaces specific to each client’s function and needs. The company has more than 6,000 employees operating in more than 60 countries. Learn more at www.KINESSO.com

Contacts

Press:

Isabelle Brenton



Isabelle.Brenton@mbww.com