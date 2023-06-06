Investor.com Launches Game-Changing Cashback Credit Card Rewards Calculator

Trusted personal finance website investor.com is proud to debut the next generation of its one-of-a-kind credit card rewards calculator.

ROYAL OAK, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cashback–Today personal finance website investor.com launched the next generation of its credit card calculator for calculating cashback rewards. The cashback calculator is the first of its kind, taking into account annual fees, bonus rates, rewards caps — and, most importantly, users’ actual monthly spending — to provide Americans with a true apples-to-apples comparison of their cashback credit card options.

As passionate advocates for clarity around financial products and services, the investor.com team’s goal was to provide consumers with a groundbreaking resource for identifying the top cashback credit cards for each user’s unique financial situation.

Blain Reinkensmeyer, head of product at Reink Media Group, the company behind investor.com, said, “When Americans search Google for a credit card today, they’re flooded with pay-to-play offers that don’t tell the real story. The reality is that when their actual spending across popular rewards categories — like groceries, dining, gas — is taken into account, the best card for them is frequently not the card recommended as the top pick.”

Development began by identifying the best, most user-friendly credit card features and perks. Data was gathered on each card, then brought to life as a high-functioning online calculator. The investor.com team has gathered cashback rewards data for dozens of the most popular cards in America for both personal and small-business use.

The new calculator can be found on investor.com’s Credit Card Rewards Calculator page and the Business Credit Card Rewards Calculator page, as well as on the site’s two main credit card guides, Best Cashback Credit Cards and Best Business Cashback Credit Cards. The calculator can also be found on all credit card review pages.

About Reink Media Group

Reink Media Group, LLC (RMG) is a privately held Michigan-based company founded in February 2009, with a mission to provide financial education and advice that puts people first before profits. RMG properties include: investor.com, StockBrokers.com, UK.StockBrokers.com, ForexBrokers.com, StockTrader.com, and BrokerNotes.co.

RMG and each of its domains are B Corp™ certified.

