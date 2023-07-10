Invest Inc. Boosts Its Roster with Online Entrepreneur Jas Mathur, Chairman and CEO of Limitless X, as New CMO

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a significant strategic move that promises to bring fresh momentum to the world of financial technology, Invest Inc., an AI-driven pioneering investment research platform is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jas Mathur as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A proven innovator in brand acceleration and digital marketing for nearly 3 decades, Mathur is expected to supercharge Invest Inc.’s mission to democratize financial information and empower retail investors.





The synergy between Mathur and Invest Inc.’s President and Chairman, Jacob Fernane, will be central to the company’s future growth and success. Fernane, a seasoned entrepreneur, has been tirelessly shaping Invest Inc. since October 2020. With a background deeply rooted in finance, technology, and venture capital, Fernane has long advocated for alternative growth capital routes beyond the traditional venture-funded paths. His vision of democratizing financial markets and investment opportunities for retail investors underpins the core mission of Invest Inc.

Mathur joins Invest Inc. armed with an impressive and diverse career portfolio, currently serving as Chairman and CEO of Limitless X, a publicly traded company acclaimed for its prowess in accelerating brand development through cutting-edge digital marketing and business strategies. With a deep comprehension of business and portfolio management, advanced IT skills, creative direction, and a proven track record across multiple industries, Mathur’s presence at Invest Inc. is set to be transformative.

Internationally recognized as an entrepreneur par excellence, Mathur has continually distinguished himself through the successful conception and realization of various businesses. His ventures have not only generated hundreds of millions in revenue but also led to the creation of countless jobs. His proven track record in facilitating numerous liquidity events, inclusive of successful business sales, mergers, and acquisitions, testifies to his strategic business acumen. Additionally, Mathur has shown an adept hand at executing roll-up strategies in competitive verticals.

Mathur’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1996 when he founded a constellation of high traffic wrestling news websites, and soon after diversified into other industries. Mathur founded Emblaze One Inc., a full-service interactive agency, in 2012 with one thing in mind: “Build Ideas Into Reality.” Over the years, Mathur’s innovation and unique business concepts have remained a common thread. His leadership of Limitless X Holdings Inc., a direct response marketing company that specializes in developing and marketing health and beauty products through various online platforms, underscores his capacity to weave business savvy with a genuine sense of social responsibility. This blend of astute business skills and conscientious leadership is anticipated to steer Invest Inc. towards unprecedented heights.

This strategic addition will fuel Invest Inc.’s objective to disrupt the fintech industry, with the platform’s game-changing, machine-learning-first approach to delivering personalized, institutional-quality market insights to retail investors. The introduction of Mathur’s deep industry knowledge and prowess in brand acceleration is set to propel Invest Inc. to new heights.

For more information on Invest Inc. and its innovative, AI-driven platform, visit https://invest.inc/ or contact CEO Marc McNeill at 310-721-7516 or via email at IR@invest.inc.

About Invest Inc.:

Established in 2020, and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Invest Inc. is at the forefront of blending fintech and adtech through an ecosystem of cutting-edge applications. Central to this is their revolutionary investment research platform that leverages advanced machine learning to provide retail investors with personalized, institutional-grade market insights and decision-making tools. This groundbreaking platform democratizes financial data, offering comprehensive market intelligence to all investors, regardless of their investing experience or financial background.

Beyond empowering investors with data, Invest Inc. enriches user engagement through free, competitive trading competitions. These competitions enable users to put their investment skills to the test against their peers, offering substantial cash prizes as incentives. Such friendly competition not only stimulates user participation but also fosters a dynamic learning environment for retail investors to hone their strategies in a risk-free setting.

In addition, Invest Inc. has carved out a unique niche for advertisers and public companies, offering a state-of-the-art AI-driven ad recommendation engine. This feature enables brands to reach a highly engaged audience, creating opportunities for increased brand awareness and lead generation. The platform’s self-serve ad portal simplifies campaign management, offering a range of ad formats to cater to diverse marketing objectives. With these advanced features, Invest Inc. has become the go-to platform for advertisers aiming for targeted outreach and optimal marketing performance.

Contacts

Marc McNeill, CEO



310-721-7516



IR@invest.inc