Invest Inc Announces Corporate Restructure with Jas Mathur as New CEO, Focusing on Expanding Innovative Fintech Platform

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Invest Inc, a leading fintech company revolutionizing the retail investment landscape, is pleased to announce a significant corporate restructure, appointing Jas Mathur as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The strategic move comes as Invest Inc continues to experience exponential growth and aims to reinforce its commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and insights for retail traders and investors.





Jas Mathur is an esteemed entrepreneur and digital marketing expert, currently serving as the CEO of Limitless X, an omnipresent direct response marketing company that specializes in developing and marketing health and beauty products through various online platforms. With over a decade of experience in fintech and digital marketing, Jas brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to Invest Inc’s leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jas Mathur as our new CEO,” said Marc W. McNeill, the outgoing CEO of Invest Inc. “His entrepreneurial acumen and profound expertise in digital marketing align perfectly with Invest Inc’s vision of democratizing investment opportunities for retail traders and investors. With Jas on board, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth, expand our user base, and further enhance our platform.”

Invest Inc’s platform offers a revolutionary data aggregation system that empowers retail traders to make well-informed investment decisions. Through a user-friendly interface, the platform provides personalized market insights, technical analysis tools, live price feeds, user profiles, and a vibrant community forum, creating an engaging and supportive environment for all levels of investors.

With the appointment of Jas Mathur as CEO, Invest Inc is poised to leverage his expertise to strengthen its market position and enhance user experience. Jas’s track record of driving business growth and his deep understanding of the digital landscape will undoubtedly take Invest Inc to new heights.

“I am honored to join Invest Inc and be part of a dynamic team that is reshaping the way retail traders and investors engage with the stock market,” said Jas Mathur. “Invest Inc’s commitment to democratizing investment opportunities resonates with my passion for empowering individuals to build wealth through smart investment decisions. Together, we will drive innovation, optimize user engagement, and create value for our stakeholders.”

Invest Inc’s commitment to providing reliable and data-driven tools for retail traders remains unchanged, and the appointment of Jas Mathur as CEO marks an exciting chapter in the company’s journey. As Invest Inc continues to expand its platform and offerings, it remains steadfast in its mission to level the playing field and empower individuals on their investment journey.

About Invest Inc:

Invest Inc is a fintech company at the forefront of the retail investment revolution. With a free-to-use data aggregation platform, Invest Inc empowers retail traders and investors with institutional-quality tools and insights. Through innovative technology, Invest Inc aims to democratize investment opportunities and foster financial growth for all.

