Intuit TurboTax 2023 Brand Campaign “Come to TurboTax” Is a Reminder to Get Started On What You Do Best: “Not Taxes.”

New campaign spotlights that with TurboTax, customers can have their taxes done by an Expert who will file for them

Intuit TurboTax announces it will be a NFL Super Bowl LVII advertiser for the 10th consecutive year

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced its new 2023 brand campaign, “Come to TurboTax.” The integrated campaign reminds people that they can come to TurboTax and not do their taxes. Instead they can meet with a dedicated TurboTax Expert while they do their taxes for them, so they can get back to: Not Taxes.

“After decades of leadership in the online tax preparation category, TurboTax has become synonymous with DIY. With this year’s campaign, we’re changing that narrative by letting customers know they can come to TurboTax and NOT do their taxes,” said Cathleen Ryan, SVP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. “We believe that TurboTax has the best assisted tax experience in the market. People can sit down from the comfort and privacy of home and in one meeting, have their taxes prepared, signed, filed and then get back to doing what they love: Not Taxes.”

This is the third year the brand campaign is focused on the company’s TurboTax Live offerings. Leveraging Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform, TurboTax Live matches filers with a tax expert with the experience to handle their unique tax situation, who, in just one meeting, will prepare, sign and file their taxes for them. No more waiting or wondering, just taxes done right and off the mind.

The “Come to TurboTax” campaign has a total of seven films and will culminate with a spot in the NFL Super Bowl LVII, the brand’s tenth year in The Big Game. In addition, TurboTax will once again be the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional and Championship Games.

The integrated campaign will span broadcast, digital, audio and social with digital partnerships with Roku, Twitch, Spotify, and BuzzFeed. TurboTax will also be one of the brands to run media on the recently launched Netflix ad supported plan, giving the brand the opportunity to reach the highly engaged Netflix audience throughout the tax season.

“Come to TurboTax” films include:

Not Taxes (Anthem) : This commercial for expert tax help celebrates the thing people are best at: Not Taxes. We see people of all ages and backgrounds enjoying, feeling, tasting, and smelling all that Not Taxes has to offer because they’ve chosen to have a TurboTax Live Expert do their taxes for them. Simply upload your documents, meet with an expert while they do your taxes and get back to Not Taxes.

This commercial for expert tax help celebrates the thing people are best at: Not Taxes. We see people of all ages and backgrounds enjoying, feeling, tasting, and smelling all that Not Taxes has to offer because they’ve chosen to have a TurboTax Live Expert do their taxes for them. Simply upload your documents, meet with an expert while they do your taxes and get back to Not Taxes. Sleep: We see a tired new parent enjoying every new parent’s favorite activity: an afternoon nap. With his baby asleep on his chest, he dozes on the couch, deep in a Not Taxes dream because he met with his TurboTax Live Expert and got his taxes done in one session. No waiting, no wondering, just sleep.

We see a tired new parent enjoying every new parent’s favorite activity: an afternoon nap. With his baby asleep on his chest, he dozes on the couch, deep in a Not Taxes dream because he met with his TurboTax Live Expert and got his taxes done in one session. No waiting, no wondering, just sleep. Explorer: A couple enjoys the thrill of the great outdoors from the comfort of the great indoors. Having met with a TurboTax Live Expert while their taxes were done, the two spend the night snuggled in blankets and watching TV, doing Not Taxes.

A couple enjoys the thrill of the great outdoors from the comfort of the great indoors. Having met with a TurboTax Live Expert while their taxes were done, the two spend the night snuggled in blankets and watching TV, doing Not Taxes. Water: The spot takes us inside a small plant store where our plant-loving shop owner gets back to what he loves: Not Taxes. He enjoys a quiet moment lovingly caring for each of his plants, knowing that he has already met with his TurboTax Live Expert and his taxes are done right.

The spot takes us inside a small plant store where our plant-loving shop owner gets back to what he loves: Not Taxes. He enjoys a quiet moment lovingly caring for each of his plants, knowing that he has already met with his TurboTax Live Expert and his taxes are done right. RC Car (Spanish/English) : A dad shares playtime with his kids setting up the ultimate RC car jump. Having already met with a TurboTax Live Expert while his taxes were done, the three are able to spend time together building and creating memories of Not Taxes.

A dad shares playtime with his kids setting up the ultimate RC car jump. Having already met with a TurboTax Live Expert while his taxes were done, the three are able to spend time together building and creating memories of Not Taxes. Fusion Food (Spanish): In this commercial, we see a chef experimenting with Latin flavors in the kitchen of her small restaurant. With the relief of having already met with a TurboTax Live Expert while her taxes were done, she enjoys adding notes and finishes the perfect recipe with the freshest ingredients doing what she loves: Not Taxes.

The 2023 brand campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative advertising agency.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Contacts

Ashley McMahon

Ashley_McMahon@Intuit.com