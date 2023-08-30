Intuit Executive Mark Notarainni to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Mark Notarainni, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s consumer group, will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference on September 6, 2023.

The fireside chat will begin at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Time (3:15 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

