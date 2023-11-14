Introducing “The Ultimate Stack”: A Game-Changing Compilation of Top Tech Solutions for Small Agencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GetStacked–A cohort of tech leaders have just announced the launch of “The Ultimate Stack” – a meticulously curated list of tech solutions tailored to address the unique operational challenges faced by small agencies.





The Ultimate Stack is not just another list; it’s the definitive guide for decision-makers seeking a streamlined, vetted, and prefabricated tech stack for their businesses. In a landscape cluttered with options, this campaign is a beacon of clarity, providing small agency owners with a carefully curated selection of tools that have been tried, tested, and vouched for by industry leaders.

This initiative was born out of the understanding that small agencies operate in a league of their own, facing distinct challenges that demand unique solutions. The Ultimate Stack features forward-thinking brands, united by the shared goal of helping small teams succeed.

Why The Ultimate Stack Matters

Vetted Excellence: Each product featured in The Ultimate Stack has been rigorously evaluated for its performance, reliability, and impact on small agency operations. Hopscotch, as a leader in the field, has leveraged its expertise to assemble a dream team of tech solutions.

Operational Efficiency: Small agencies can’t afford to waste time navigating through an overwhelming array of options. The Ultimate Stack is a one-stop-shop, offering a clear and actionable resource that enables decision-makers to make informed choices swiftly. Skip decision fatigue and get back to running your business in record time.

A-Team Collaboration: The participating brands in The Ultimate Stack recognize the unique challenges faced by small agencies and have come together to create the A-Team of tech solutions. This collaboration aims to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and empower small agency owners to thrive in a competitive landscape.

Trusted Resource: The Ultimate Stack is not just a list; it’s a trusted resource for the creative space. Small agency owners can rely on this comprehensive guide to cut through the noise and find the perfect tech stack, endorsed by industry leaders and designed to meet their specific needs.

A Commitment to Small Agencies

“We understand the struggles and triumphs of small agencies because we’ve been there. Hopscotch is not just a product; it’s a partner in your success journey. The Ultimate Stack is an extension of our commitment to providing value beyond invoicing and bill pay solutions. We believe that empowered agencies create thriving communities, and The Ultimate Stack is a testament to that belief,” says Reed Switzer, Founder of Hopscotch, an all-in-one invoicing and bill pay solutions for small businesses and founding member of The Ultimate Stack.

Participating Brand Members

Hopscotch: Instant, zero-fee payment options for small businesses; easily manage invoices and bill payments in one place.

AdCreative: Generate conversion focused creatives in seconds.

Animoto: Easy video creation, professional results. No experience necessary.

Bench: Bookkeeping, income tax prep, and filing done by experts.

Butter: Plan, run and recap the most engaging trainings effortlessly – all from one platform.

Monotype: The global leader in design assets, technology, and expertise.

Readymag: The design tool for creating outstanding websites without code.

Tailwind: A complete AI-optimized marketing solution for busy small business owners.

How to Access The Ultimate Stack

The Ultimate Stack is now live and accessible at www.theultimatestack.com. Explore the handpicked selection of tech solutions that will improve the way small agencies operate.

About The Ultimate Stack

The Ultimate Stack is a collaborative initiative coordinated by Hopscotch, bringing together a consortium of top-tier tech solutions to create a curated list of products for small agencies.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Reed Switzer



Founder, Hopscotch



[email protected]

917-992-1605