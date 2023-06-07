Introducing MikMak 3.0: MikMak Rolls Out Advanced eCommerce Acceleration Platform to Fuel Brands’ Global Growth

Enhanced platform enables exceptional commerce experiences in every channel, with global retailers, while offering brands deep category, retailer and consumer insights that drive business performance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MikMak, the leading eCommerce acceleration platform for multichannel brands, today announced the launch of MikMak 3.0. The enhanced platform enables commerce and conversion opportunities across every consumer touchpoint, along with more advanced category, retailer and consumer analytics from around the world, to guide decision-making across a brand’s entire organization and drive real business results.

The launch of MikMak 3.0 follows the company’s acquisition in February 2023 of Swaven, a leading eCommerce enablement and analytics software company across EMEA, APAC and LATAM. MikMak built upon the combined technologies and capabilities to launch an enhanced version of its solution globally. The acquisition solidified the company’s place in the commerce marketing industry with a Total Addressable Market (TAM) valued at $120 Billion.

MikMak 3.0 introduces new capabilities enabling global brand growth, including:

Thousands of retailer integrations globally and across industries, including more retailer sales data for closed-loop attribution

Premium commerce experiences across every customer touchpoint, including: retail media, brand websites, search, CTV, display, QR codes, and more

Direct integrations with major third-party data visualization, analytics, and product information management (PIM) platforms

Updated shopping features such as embedded ad units and integrated coupons, enhancing the consumer experience and accelerating the path to purchase

MikMak 3.0 enhanced commerce capabilities reflect where consumer attention is shifting. As retail media investments grow for brand manufacturers, MikMak’s new Commerce for Retail Media provides brands with much-needed consistent and real-time reporting of retailer-specific performance data alongside national media investments. This finally empowers brands with the information necessary to properly adjust and scale their retail media strategy.

“This latest version of the MikMak Platform is a significant step toward our vision of enabling commerce in every channel, with every retailer, and in every country around the world,” said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. “Whether helping create an industry standard for measurement of retail media success, becoming ‘the Squarespace of where-to-buy’ with our Commerce for Brand.com solutions, or enabling superior attribution of business impact, MikMak 3.0 was specifically designed to be a single source global solution for the expanding commerce marketing demands on global brands.”

New brand partners of MikMak will have immediate access to MikMak 3.0 and its wide range of commerce enablement and measurement capabilities. For existing MikMak customers, representatives from the company will be working with them directly to upgrade them in line with their schedule and program goals.

To learn more about MikMak 3.0 please visit MikMak.com.

About MikMak:

MikMak is the leading global platform for eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands and provides analytics and eCommerce enablement software to help product manufacturers and CPG companies understand their consumers’ online behavior, determine the best use of marketing dollars, and drive sales.

The flagship product, MikMak Insights, improves marketing effectiveness, drives market share over competitors, and strengthens a brand’s positioning with retailers. The MikMak Commerce product enables brands to create shopping experiences connected to 3000+ online retailers and streamline the path to purchase from any media, ad, or website. MikMak acquired French eCommerce enablement and analytics software company Swaven in February of 2023.

MikMak’s investors include Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital and VaynerMedia.

