Introducing MarinOne Scripts: Transforming Digital Marketing with Advanced Automation

Leverage the power of Python for streamlined reporting, management, and optimization to boost performance and save time

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software announced today the addition of MarinOne Scripts to the MarinOne performance marketing platform. By seamlessly integrating Python scripting capabilities with the platform, Scripts enhances the existing automation tools in MarinOne, allowing marketers to create customized, data-driven solutions that save time, reduce costs, and optimize campaign performance.

“Automation is often the key advertisers need to unlock performance opportunities, particularly if they are managing large campaigns or working across multiple accounts,” said Chris Lien, Marin Software’s CEO. “MarinOne Scripts is our most powerful automation tool, giving advertisers a quick and easy option to analyze their data and dynamically update their advertising targeting and creative.”

While similar to Google Ads Scripts, MarinOne Scripts isn’t stuck in a publisher silo; MarinOne Scripts can run across the wide range of publishers supported by the MarinOne platform, including Meta, Amazon Ads, and Apple Search Ads. For example, the feature enables advertisers to automatically review and correct URL structures, preventing tracking errors across publishers. Additionally, marketers have used Scripts to optimize ad performance by identifying top-performing creative assets and automatically restructuring campaigns to isolate high and low-performing keywords and creatives.

To streamline the deployment of Scripts, MarinOne includes a library of pre-built scripts that can be adapted to meet the specific challenges facing an advertiser. Recently, marketers have also been using ChatGPT to generate Python scripts tailored to their needs. Even those with limited Python knowledge can use the generative AI from ChatGPT to build MarinOne Scripts.

While Scripts represents the most powerful and customizable automation solution within MarinOne, the platform also offers several no-code options for users who are less technically inclined. MarinOne’s Insights feature automatically scans accounts daily, identifying opportunities to improve performance and reduce costs with just a few clicks. MarinOne Rules allows users to configure if/then automations that can adjust bids, budgets, statuses, and more based on performance and other triggers.

To learn more about MarinOne Scripts and explore all the automation offered by MarinOne, please visit www.marinsoftware.com/lp/scripts.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

