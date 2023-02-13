Introducing Entravision Plus

Traditional TV and OTT Meet to Maximize Local Hispanic Reach

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, announced today the launch of Entravision Plus, the newest way for companies to effectively connect and engage with Hispanic consumers through over-the-top (OTT) media and Connected TV (CTV). Entravision Plus helps optimize digital advertising results by leveraging performance-based data insights to connect with consumers as they consume content from premium Spanish-language publishers.

Entravision Plus is the latest addition in the full suite of digital solutions offered by Entravision. Along with OTT/CTV, this suite of digital services now includes: Digital Audio Ads, Display Ads, Digital Out of Home, Facebook / Instagram, TikTok, SEM, YouTube Ads, Email Marketing and Branded Content that complement the Company’s television and radio properties.

Currently, 90% of Hispanic consumers stream video on smart devices, which is 10% more than non-Hispanic consumers. In addition, the average Hispanic consumer spends over 26 hours per month watching video online, or seven more hours than the U.S average. With these statistics in mind, it is clear that a growing number of Latino households can now be reached via television and Entravision Plus online video products.

“Advertisers need to reach their consumers,” said Jessica Martinez, General Manager of Entravision US Digital. “We can now offer our clients the ability to reach consumers not only through our television and radio assets, but also through an array of digital products.”

Martinez continued, “Entravision Plus – our newest offering – provides advertisers with unique targeting, competitive ad separation and insightful analytics to reach all segments of the Latino consumers. We are excited to provide this premium solution, along with television and radio, to meet the needs of an evolving market. By leveraging Entravision Plus, we anticipate that our customers’ businesses will stand out and grow faster than ever before.”

To learn more about Entravision Plus and its unique content offerings, please visit entravisionlocalmarketingsolutions.com.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media and ad-tech solutions company connecting brands to consumers by representing top platforms and publishers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, comprises four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 45 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kimberly Esterkin



Addo Investor Relations



evc@addo.com

310-829-5400

Entravision Plus:



Jessica Martinez



GM US Digital



jessicamartinez@entravision.com