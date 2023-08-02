Intevac Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) today reported financial results for the quarter and six months ended July 1, 2023.


“2023 has been a year of both immense change for Intevac, as well as tremendous opportunity,” commented Nigel Hunton, president and chief executive officer. “We are excited about continued progress in our joint development program for our groundbreaking TRIO™ platform year to date. Our JDA partner, one of the world’s leading innovators in glass and glass-ceramic materials for mobile consumer electronics applications, with whom we entered a joint development agreement for the TRIO platform in fiscal 2022, is currently evaluating the TRIO tool built by Intevac. The next step will be to move into the formal qualification cycle planned for this month. This partnership presents significant potential for revenue growth for Intevac as we look toward the next few years. During this period, while visibility in the hard disk drive (HDD) industry continues to present operational challenges for a company of our size, there is no doubt that our differentiated position as a key technology enabler is reinforcing the importance of our partnerships with our customers in the critical advancements of the industry’s technology roadmap. Finally, we expect our current restructuring efforts, which are anticipated to be completed by the end of the third quarter, will enable the Company to be cash-flow neutral from the P&L for fiscal 2024.”

($ Millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

 

July 2, 2022

 

 

GAAP Results

 

 

Non-GAAP Results

 

 

GAAP Results

 

 

Non-GAAP Results

Net Revenues

 

$

10.3

 

 

 

$

10.3

 

 

 

$

9.3

 

 

 

$

9.3

 

Operating Loss

 

$

(5.5

)

 

 

$

(5.5

)

 

 

$

(2.4

)

 

 

$

(2.4

)

Net Loss

 

$

(4.9

)

 

 

$

(4.9

)

 

 

$

(2.8

)

 

 

$

(2.6

)

Net Loss per Share

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

July 1, 2023

 

 

July 2, 2022

 

 

GAAP Results

 

 

Non-GAAP Results

 

 

GAAP Results

 

 

Non-GAAP Results

Net Revenues

 

$

21.8

 

 

$

21.8

 

 

$

13.8

 

 

$

13.8

Operating Loss

 

$

(9.9)

 

 

$

(9.9)

 

 

$

(10.1)

 

 

$

(7.4)

Net Loss

 

$

(8.8)

 

 

$

(9.1)

 

 

$

(10.7)

 

 

$

(7.6)

Net Loss per Share

 

$

(0.34)

 

 

$

(0.35)

 

 

$

(0.43)

 

 

$

(0.30)

Intevac’s non-GAAP adjusted results exclude the impact of the following, where applicable: (i) restructuring charges, (ii) fixed asset disposals associated with a restructuring program and (iii) discontinued operations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial table included in this release. See also “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section.

Second Quarter 2023 Summary

Revenues were $10.3 million, compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and consisted of one 200 Lean HDD system, one refurbished 200 Lean HDD system, HDD upgrades, spares and service. Gross margin was 24.9%, compared to 48.2%, in the second quarter of 2022, and was lower than forecast due to approximately $0.9 million of incremental materials, labor and overhead charges during the quarter. Operating expenses were $8.0 million, compared to $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The operating loss was $5.5 million compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The net loss for the quarter was $4.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Order backlog was $58.2 million on July 1, 2023, compared to $120.7 million on April 1, 2023 and $100.2 million on July 2, 2022. Backlog at July 1, 2023 included two 200 Lean HDD systems. Backlog at April 1, 2023 and at July 2, 2022 included eleven 200 Lean HDD systems.

The Company ended the quarter with $73.9 million of total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments and $116.0 million in tangible book value.

First Six Months 2023 Summary

Revenues were $21.8 million, compared to first-half 2022 revenues of $13.8 million, and consisted of one 200 Lean HDD system, one refurbished 200 Lean HDD system, HDD upgrades, spares and service. Gross margin was 33.4%, compared to 37.9% in the first six months of 2022. Operating expenses were $17.2 million, compared to $15.3 million in the first six months of 2022. The net loss was $8.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.

Subsequent Event

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Intevac substantially completed implementation of a cost reduction plan (the “2023 Cost Reduction Plan”), which is intended to reduce expenses by reducing our workforce by approximately 25 percent including employees and contractors. Intevac expects to incur restructuring costs of $1.8 million in estimated severance and other employee-related expenses associated with the 2023 Cost Reduction Plan. Substantially all cash outlays in connection with the 2023 Cost Reduction Plan are expected to occur in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Implementation of the 2023 Cost Reduction Plan is expected to reduce salary, wages, and other employee-related expenses and contractor payments by approximately $4.0 million on an annual basis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intevac’s non-GAAP results exclude the impact, where applicable, of restructuring charges, fixed asset disposals associated with a restructuring program and discontinued operations. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP results to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial performance in light of business objectives and for planning purposes. These measures are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Intevac believes these measures enhance investors’ ability to review the Company’s business from the same perspective as the Company’s management and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its financial results and outlook in a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT). To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13739934. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/intevac080223/en or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.intevac.com/. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at the same link.

About Intevac

Founded in 1991, we are a leading provider of thin-film process technology and manufacturing platforms for high-volume manufacturing environments. As a long-time supplier to the hard disk drive (HDD) industry, over the last 20 years we have delivered over 180 of our industry-leading 200 Lean® systems, which currently represent the majority of the world’s capacity for HDD disk media production. Today, we believe that all of the technology upgrade initiatives for next-generation media for the HDD industry are being deployed on our 200 Lean platform. With over 30 years of leadership in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-productivity, thin-film processing systems, we also are leveraging our technology and know-how for additional applications, such as coatings for consumer devices.

For more information call 408-986-9888, or visit the Company’s website at www.intevac.com.

200 Lean® is a registered trademark of Intevac, Inc. and TRIO™ is a trademark of Intevac, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Intevac claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms “may,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” or “anticipates,” and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s revenue growth potential and future financial performance. The forward-looking statements contained herein involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to, global economic impacts of COVID-19 including shipment delays, availability of components, supply chain constraints and other disruptions related to COVID-19, and changes in market dynamics that could change the delivery schedule of our systems and upgrades, each of which could have a material impact on our business, our financial results, and the Company’s stock price. These risks and other factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Intevac does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. Any future product, service, feature, or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, technology or enhancement.

INTEVAC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

 

July 1,

2023

 

 

July 2,

2022

 

 

July 1,

2023

 

 

July 2,

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

$

10,301

 

 

 

$

9,307

 

 

 

$

21,843

 

 

 

$

13,752

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

2,570

 

 

 

 

4,487

 

 

 

 

7,289

 

 

 

 

5,209

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

24.9

 

%

 

 

48.2

 

%

 

 

33.4

 

%

 

 

37.9

 

%

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

3,647

 

 

 

 

2,868

 

 

 

 

7,620

 

 

 

 

7,028

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

4,375

 

 

 

 

4,016

 

 

 

 

9,575

 

 

 

 

8,265

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

8,022

 

 

 

 

6,884

 

 

 

 

17,195

 

 

 

 

15,293

 

 

Total operating loss

 

 

(5,452

)

 

 

 

(2,397

)

 

 

 

(9,906

)

 

 

 

(10,084

)

 

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

 

650

 

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

 

1,322

 

 

 

 

310

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

 

 

(4,802

)

 

 

 

(2,080

)

 

 

 

(8,584

)

 

 

 

(9,774

)

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

116

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

 

526

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

 

(4,918

)

 

 

 

(2,580

)

 

 

 

(9,086

)

 

 

 

(10,300

)

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

(238

)

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

 

(373

)

 

Net loss

 

$

(4,878

)

 

 

$

(2,818

)

 

 

$

(8,769

)

 

 

$

(10,673

)

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted – continuing operations

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

$

(0.35

)

 

 

$

(0.41

)

 

Basic and diluted – discontinued operations

 

$

0.00

 

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

Basic and diluted – net loss

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

$

(0.43

)

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

26,032

 

 

 

 

25,141

 

 

 

 

25,907

 

 

 

 

24,970

 

 

INTEVAC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

 

 

July 1,

2023

 

 

December 31,

2022

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(see Note)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

67,602

 

 

 

$

94,445

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

20,211

 

 

 

 

15,823

 

Inventories

 

 

46,293

 

 

 

 

30,003

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,914

 

 

 

 

1,898

 

Total current assets

 

 

136,020

 

 

 

 

142,169

 

Long-term investments

 

 

5,550

 

 

 

 

17,585

 

Restricted cash

 

 

785

 

 

 

 

786

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

7,288

 

 

 

 

3,658

 

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

 

3,390

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,022

 

 

 

 

1,090

 

Deferred income tax and other long-term assets

 

 

4,187

 

 

 

 

4,381

 

Total assets

 

$

157,118

 

 

 

$

173,059

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

$

2,456

 

 

 

$

3,404

 

Accounts payable

 

 

10,421

 

 

 

 

11,610

 

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

 

 

3,416

 

 

 

 

3,087

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

1,376

 

 

 

 

5,430

 

Contract advances

 

 

20,248

 

 

 

 

2,444

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

37,917

 

 

 

 

25,975

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

687

 

 

 

 

1,417

 

Contract advances

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

 

22,215

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

29

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

2,198

 

 

 

 

23,632

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.001 par value)

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

26

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

208,672

 

 

 

 

206,355

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

 

(29,551

)

 

 

 

(29,551

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(190

)

 

 

 

(193

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(61,954

)

 

 

 

(53,185

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

117,003

 

 

 

 

123,452

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

157,118

 

 

 

$

173,059

 

Note: Amounts as of December 31, 2022 are derived from the December 31, 2022 audited consolidated financial statements.

INTEVAC, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

July 1,

2023

 

 

July 2,

2022

 

 

July 1,

2023

 

 

July 2,

2022

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported operating loss (GAAP basis)

 

$

(5,452

)

 

 

$

(2,397

)

 

 

$

(9,906

)

 

 

$

(10,084

)

Restructuring charges 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,232

 

Loss on fixed asset disposals2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,453

 

Non-GAAP Operating Loss

 

$

(5,452

)

 

 

$

(2,397

)

 

 

$

(9,906

)

 

 

$

(7,399

)

Non-GAAP Net Loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net loss (GAAP basis)

 

$

(4,878

)

 

 

$

(2,818

)

 

 

$

(8,769

)

 

 

$

(10,673

)

Continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,232

 

Loss on fixed asset disposals2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,453

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations4

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

 

(317

)

 

 

 

373

 

Non-GAAP Net Loss

 

$

(4,918

)

 

 

$

(2,580

)

 

 

$

(9,086

)

 

 

$

(7,615

)

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net loss per diluted share (GAAP basis)

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

$

(0.43

)

Continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges 1

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

0.05

 

Loss on fixed asset disposals2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Discontinued operations4

 

 

(0.00

)

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

0.01

 

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Diluted Share

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

$

(0.35

)

 

 

$

(0.30

)

Weighted average number of diluted shares

 

 

26,032

 

 

 

 

25,141

 

 

 

 

25,907

 

 

 

 

24,970

 

1Results for the six months ended July 2, 2022 include severance and other employee-related costs related to a restructuring program. Restructuring costs for the six months ended July 2, 2022 include $1.2 million for estimated severance and the related modification of certain stock-based awards.

2The amount represents fixed asset disposals under the 2022 restructuring plan.

3The amount represents the estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying an applicable estimated jurisdictional tax rate to each specific non-GAAP item.

4The amount represents discontinued operations of the Photonics business that was sold on December 30, 2021.

Contacts

James Moniz

Chief Financial Officer

(408) 986-9888

Claire McAdams

Investor Relations

(530) 265-9899

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 21, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 21, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now