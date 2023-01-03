InterVenn Biosciences to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRC–InterVenn Biosciences, a life science company pioneering glycoproteomics to improve human health, today announced that senior management will present at the J.P. Morgan 41st annual Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific.

InterVenn’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors, analysts and other interested parties during the conference.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn is a clinical technology company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. The company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening to diagnostics and potentially therapeutics. Founded by Nobel Laureate Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi, world-class scientist and distinguished professor Dr. Carlito Lebrilla and leading AI/ML expert Aldo Carrascoso, InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

