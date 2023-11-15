Interop Technologies Implements Basic RCS Across Global Messaging Network

FORT MYERS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android–Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, today announced the availability of a Basic RCS (Rich Communication Services) solution across their global messaging network. This solution provides mobile operators with an introduction to RCS Business Messaging (RBM) functionality for their enterprise clients.





Basic RCS leverages Interop Technologies’ leading RBM platform to facilitate branded, authenticated, and encrypted bidirectional RCS communications without the need to upgrade existing SMS messaging ingress methods. This enables mobile operators to seamlessly offer branded RCS functionality in a traditional SMS A2P message prior to a full RBM deployment. The enterprise message originates using all existing SMS protocols. If the end-user device is RCS capable, then the message is wrapped in an RCS envelope that includes pre-determined associated branding and it is delivered as an RCS message. If the end-user device is not RCS capable, then the message is delivered using the normal SMS delivery path.

“In seamlessly blending traditional SMS techniques with branding, encryption, and bidirectional communication, we empower enterprises to enhance customer interactions and accelerate RBM adoption. Consequently, we also equip operators to immediately improve A2P messaging and prepare for increased revenue potential in the enterprise market,” said Steve Zitnik, CTO and EVP at Interop Technologies.

During MEF’s RCS World event held in Paris in October, Google announced that the number of monthly active RCS users has grown to over 1.2 billion, up from approximately 800 million at the start of the year.

Zitnik added: “RCS is without a doubt the fastest growing application suite in the messaging ecosystem, and it is positioned to become a world-class communication channel. Leveraging this channel to expand and enhance enterprise to consumer communication will prove critical to operators, enterprises, and consumers alike.”

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies exists to find better ways to deploy and manage next-generation mobile technologies and services. Established in 2002, the privately-owned company develops Telco-grade messaging solutions with unparalleled deployment flexibility and lifecycle management capabilities. The company’s headquarters are located in Fort Myers, FL, and it maintains regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, along with strategically positioned geo-redundant network operation centers spanning both North America and Europe. For more information, visit us at www.interoptechnologies.com.

Contacts

Lisa Murray, APR, CPRC



Director, Corporate Communications



[email protected]

+1.239.425.9079