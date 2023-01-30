Internet Records Historic $1 Trillion Consumer Milestone

New analysis from Comscore reveals mobile’s share of total digital commerce accounts for almost 40% of all consumer online retail spend

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comscore, a leader in global media measurement, today announced that the internet recorded the largest year of digital commerce in its history in 2022, exceeding $1 trillion in online retail consumer spend for the first time in the U.S. This reflects a 21% increase in spend year-over-year (YoY).

That’s according to the company’s 2023 State of Digital Commerce Report, which analyzed online retail purchases across desktop and mobile devices. Comscore’s Digital Commerce Measurement includes all online retail spending except for travel.

In Q4, the biggest spending quarter of the year, dollars spent on mobile devices in the U.S. also grew at a higher rate than on desktop devices, 26% vs 14%, with mobile’s share of total digital commerce reaching nearly 40%.

“We’ve been measuring digital commerce trends for over two decades, including the addition of mobile in 2013. This has really given us a front row seat to digital commerce growth over the years, as well as the increased pace of adoption during the pandemic,” said Comscore’s Ian Essling, Senior Director of Survey Insights, Comscore.

“At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, digital commerce was at $705.4 billion. A year later, it hit $904.3 billion, and this year we’re over $1 trillion. That level of growth previously took four years to achieve. Consumers are clearly doubling down on what works best for them–seamless, convenient, online purchasing across many different verticals and product types.”

Comscore’s State of Digital Commerce report also reveals:

Online retail spending during the 2022 holiday season (Nov+Dec) broke $230 billion and grew by 20% YoY

Online grocery and apparel were the top spending categories, with $219 billion spent on ‘Grocery, Baby, Pet’ items, $175 billion on ‘Apparel and Accessories’ and $117 billion on ‘Computers and Peripherals’

The top growing digital commerce categories YoY were ‘Event Tickets’ (75%), ‘Digital Content’ (60%) and ‘Apparel and Accessories’ (37%)

To download the full report, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Presentations-and-Whitepapers/2023/State-of-Digital-Commerce

