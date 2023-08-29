International Color Blindness Awareness Month Nets Huge Turnout

– Over 160 Organizations Team with EnChroma to Actively Promote Awareness for Color Blindness and its Effect on Learning, Work, the Arts, Nature and Daily Life –
BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#enchroma—EnChroma – creators of glasses for color blindness – today announced that over 160 organizations and influencers have committed to support International Color Blindness Awareness Month 2023. During September, EnChroma and major museums, universities, businesses, libraries, school districts, state and federal parks, tourism agencies, influencers, and Lions and Kiwanis Clubs, will band together to make social media posts, disseminate information, and engage in other activities to educate the public about Color Vision Deficiency (“color blindness”).
This year companies and organizations large and small from around the world representing a variety of fields have pledged their support. They include multinational corporations such as Honeywell Aerospace and Siemens Energy, the Centre Pompidou, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Boston University, North Carolina State University, Friends of Kauai Wildlife Refuges, the Audubon Nature Institute, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden – to name just a few.
“That nearly four times the number of influencers and organizations are supporting this year’s color blindness awareness month demonstrates the growing recognition of color blindness’ prevalence and effects,” said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. “We greatly appreciate that so many people and organizations are spotlighting color blindness in hopes it will spur educators, legislators and employers to take actions that mitigate the frustrations and challenges people with color vision deficiency experience every day.”
Color blindness affects one in 12 men (8%) and one in 200 women (.5%); 13 million in the US, 30 million in Europe and 350 million people worldwide. While people with normal color vision see over one million shades of color, those with Color Vision Deficiency only see an estimated 10% of hues and shades. Common color confusions include green and yellow, gray and pink, purple and blue, and red can appear brown. Click here to see more images depicting color blindness.
EnChroma encourages organizations, businesses and individuals to sign up here to commit to making at least one social media post, or undertaking any other activity to promote color blindness awareness in September, using any of the customizable images and templates located here. Participating organizations will receive two pairs of EnChroma glasses to give away to color blind students, customers, staff or visitors.
The 160+ organizations participating in International Color Blindness Month 2023:
- Georgia O’Keeffe Museum
- Honeywell Aerospace
- Audubon Nature Institute – C&E
- Friends of Kauai Wildlife Refuges
- Boy Scouts of America
- Amherst College
- Mercedes-Benz Museum, Germany
- Centre Pompidou, Paris
- Boston U. – Dept. of Chemistry
- Tel Aviv Museum of Art
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Siemens Energy, Inc.
- North Carolina State University
- University College Cork, Ireland
- Faber-Castell Germany
- U.S. Department of the Interior Museum
- Maiella National Park, Italy
- North Dakota Parks and Recreation
- Mississippi State U. Dept of Geosciences & Dunn-Seiler Museum
- Travel Oregon
- Michigan DNR Outdoor Adventure Center
- Atlanta Botanical Garden
- Akron Art Museum
- Rhode Island School of Design
- Discovery Science & Technology Centre, Australia
- Natural Tunnel State Park
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College
- George A. Spiva Center for the Arts
- Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library
- Johnson County Public Library
- Timken Museum of Art
- Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge
- Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust
- Lutcher High School
- The Panoramic Doula
- Experience Prescott
- Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture
- Adams, MN Lions
- Visit Oakland
- MCA Denver
- JN “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge
- Fayetteville community Lions Club
- Jakopič Gallery, Slovenia
- Centraal Museum Utrecht
- Brughs Auto
- Lumberton Lions Club
- The Aurelia Foundation dba Creative Steps
- BYLD Better
- Hurts Donut Company
- St. Johns County Public Library System
- Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
- The Dali Museum
- Boy Scout Troop 263
- Arch / Spinnaker Solutions
- Righteous Roots
- North Texas Critical Communications Group
- Sacred Heart School
- miss.phillips
- The Stallery
- Alfred University
- Hennessey Middle School
- Fred Jones Jr Museum of Art
- Hampstead Lion’s Club
- Mendocino High School
- Lakeview School
- Merriam Parks and Recreation
- Downers Grove Public Library
- Berks County Public Libraries
- Alaska State Parks – I&E Unit
- Lancaster Museum of Art and History
- W.J. Niederkorn Library
- Nassau County Museum of Art
- Galveston Arts Center
- Berkeley County Museum
- City of Mission, BC
- Springfield Art Museum
- The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
- The Union for Contemporary Art
- Birmingham Museum of Art
- Glen Ridge Public Library
- “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society
- BoomTown Saints
- Blackcat9.org
- Cantigny Park
- Grand Bohemian Gallery Charleston
- Whip Mix Corporation
- G. Cecil Pruett Community Center Family YMCA
- Frisco High School
- New Braunfels Railroad Museum
- Erwin NC Lions Club
- Polaris Career Center Cleveland, OH
- Arizona Vision Therapy Center
- Diadent Group International Inc
- Moms Kitchen Inc DBA iL Posto
- East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District
- Tubular Steel
- Fondazione Paolina Brugnatelli, Italy
- Retro Radio Farm
- AYSO Region 427
- Mathnasium of Mechanicsville
- De Krown Enterprises
- Green Bay Southwest High School
- St. Benedict’s Abbey
- Montgomery Museum of Fine Art
- Delta School District
- Massachusetts Association Blind & Visually Handicapped
- River Parishes Community College
- Ogden Museum of Sparta Parks and Recreation
- Portland Art Museum
- Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES
- Clever R-V
- Drexel Elementary School
- Thumbies
- Ivey’s air condition and refrigeration, llc.
- I Have a Gift
- Mulvane Art Museum
- Southern Art
- Beaver County Library System
- L. E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
- Hawkeye Community College
- ASPIRA Academy Elementary
- Erwin, NC Lions club
- Visit Sarasota County
- Visit Fairfax
- H.U.M.M.A.N.
- Experience Kissimmee
- New Orleans & Company
- Salisbury NC Lions Club
- Central Unit School District 301
- Faber-Castell Austria
- Faber-Castell Switzerland
- Faber-Castell USA
- Brock Huard, Fox college football analyst cohost of Brock & Salk
- Amato Painting
- Maldives Finolhu Resort, Seaside Collection
- Reading Public Library
- Arizona State Museum, University of Arizona
- Tony Tixier, musician
- KenHeron.com, Radio Show Host
- In Flames (rock band)
- Art Gallery of New South Wales
- Carolina Traveler Magazine
- WONDERS WITHIN REACH
- Erika Baiardi, Erikabaiardi
- Thais Santa Cruz Lopez, Thais_stacruz
- Amanda White,#lifeasmandy
- Jason Tatum, @coach_jtatum
- Auxiliary to VFW POST 10818
- The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art
- Bryson Porter, @shvryce
- Alex Ivey, @Hvac_tips
- Basar Gorur, bg_underwater
- Jason Senekkis, @tzeison_
- Preston Amato, @baseballauthority
- Mesut SUR, @Mamushi_
- Jose Moran
- James Rodgers, pilot.ni
- Austin Pearson, @austinpearson14
- Washington Council of the Blind (WCB)
EnChroma Color Accessibility Program™
EnChroma is the leading advocate for accessibility for those with color blindness. Nearly 200 public institutions — including over 100 museums libraries, schools, universities, national parks, gardens, employers and tourism bureaus — participate to help color blind visitors or students more fully experience colors in art, nature, and overcome obstacles to learning. Participating organizations include the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, The Centre Pompidou, Van Gogh Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, Boston University, North Carolina State University, and many others. EnChroma donates a pair of glasses for every pair an organization purchases. EnChroma also provides materials for institutions to educate the public or teachers, students, and parents about color blindness and its effects.
EnChroma encourages schools and parents to easily and quickly test all students for color blindness using its free online color vision test. Email accessibility@enchroma.com to learn more.
EnChroma’s patented lens technology helps people with red-green color blindness see an expanded range of colors and to see them more vibrantly, clearly and distinctly. Studies by world-renowned color vision scientists at the University of California, Davis and France’s INSERM Stem Cell and Brain Research Institute, and the University of the Incarnate Word, have demonstrated the effectiveness of EnChroma glasses.
About EnChroma
Based in Berkeley, Calif., EnChroma produces leading-edge eyewear for color blindness and low vision, and other solutions for color vision, sold online and through Authorized Retailers worldwide. Invented in 2010, EnChroma’s patented eyewear combines the latest in color perception, neuroscience and lens innovation to improve the lives of people with color vision deficiency around the world. EnChroma received an SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It earned the 2016 Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration in recognition of the firm’s innovative impact on the human experience through technology, and the 2020 Innovation Award in Life Sciences from the Bay Area’s East Bay Economic Development Alliance. Visit enchroma.com to learn more.
