Interbit Announces Their Next Generation Platform: BeaconActive — The First Solution to Allow for Patient Registration, Care Documentation, and Charge Capture During Cyber-Related Downtimes

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthIT–Interbit Data is pleased to announce the availability of the next generation of their Beacon platform. BeaconActive is an enterprise solution designed to assist hospitals, clinics, and value care organizations address their evolving communications demands and the need to continue operations during downtime and cyberattacks, including patient registration, care documentation, and the capture of missing charges.

Based on the successful Beacon platform (including NetDelivery, NetSafe, and CyberVault) BeaconActive provides an intelligent workflow engine, data management and process automation tools. This new offering, BeaconActive, adds a dynamic capability to process new patient information and assist with operational communications even when the trusted network is not available.

With 500+ clients, Interbit’s Beacon platform is a cost effective and essential solution for all hospitals, simplifying communications with intelligent report distribution and protected critical patient information. Arthur Young, CEO states “We created BeaconActive to build on the proven and reliable Beacon platform capabilities, assisting our clients’ demands to process new information more efficiently with the rise of system disruption with downtime and cyberattacks, our clients have demanded that information to be available, even when the EMR is not.”

In addition to these changes, Interbit has received funding to help support growth in sales, client service, and product development.

Interbit representatives will be attending the 2023 HIMSS Conference in Chicago later this month. If you would like more information, or would like to book speakers for the topics of CyberSecurity, mitigation or business continuity during downtimes, please contact Interbit to schedule.

About Interbit Data

Interbit Data provides software automation solutions that ensure clinicians and hospital staff always have easy, secure, and reliable access to patient information, so they can ensure the quality of care provided to their patients. Our products integrate with all HCIS platforms to distribute the information that care teams need to stay informed. We are the pioneer and best-practice leader in downtime business continuity, providing reliable access to patient information at the point-of-care during downtimes, as well as during more challenging cyber crises.

For More information about Interbit Data, please visit www.interbitdata.com or contact Steve McDonald at smcdonald@interbitdata.com or (508) 647-0013.

