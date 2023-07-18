Intention.ly Taps Fintech Marketing Heavyweight John DeVincent as Chief Growth Officer, Appoints Partner Tina Powell Community Chief

With two industry giants stepping into their new roles, the consultancy firm is poised to offer clients an unrivaled competitive edge in the finserv marketplace.

DeVincent has led marketing teams for several top SaaS platforms in the financial technology space, including Workplace by OS33, Docupace, and eMoney Advisor, where he worked alongside Intention.ly CEO and co-founder Kelly Waltrich for several years.

“I’ve seen firsthand John [DeVincent]’s unparalleled ability to turn his deep industry knowledge into innovative, outside-the-box drivers of brand affinity and company growth,” said Waltrich. “I have no doubt his unique blend of financial services acumen and creative ingenuity will power phenomenal results both for Intention.ly and our clients.”

DeVincent currently serves on the advisory board of Asset-Map, an award-winning advice engagement platform, and is an advisor for the all-in-one fintech, Blueleaf. Most recently, DeVincent founded Sales Pistons, a sales and marketing consulting firm helping fintech firms build and execute their growth plans. Several of his clients will now be served by Intention.ly’s team of marketing experts.

“Intention.ly is spearheading the long-needed transformation in financial services marketing,” said DeVincent. “I’m excited to work alongside Kelly [Waltrich], Meghan Richter, and their talented team driving impactful growth for some of the industry’s top firms.”

As DeVincent steps into Intention.ly’s Chief Growth Officer role, partner Tina Powell will leverage her tremendous networking talent as the firm’s new Chief of Community. Powell has already proven her ability to bring people together through her popular podcast, In the Suite, and as host of the rapidly growing Intention.ly & Friends Book Club.

Now, Powell will continue to expand Intention.ly’s audience and further amplify the value the firm brings to the industry by leading a community platform built exclusively for sales and marketing leaders in fintech, which is set to launch in Q4023.

“All of my professional passions – marketing, financial services, and community – dovetail in this new role,” Powell explained. “I believe the most successful brands are built on a foundation of genuine, authentic connections, and I’m thrilled to continue championing the community initiative at Intention.ly in a greater capacity.”

As DeVincent and Powell step into their new roles, Intention.ly will continue executing on a series of additional strategic shifts poised to bring the firm’s vision to life, making their team an irreplaceable component of their clients’ growth and success.

