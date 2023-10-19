Intention.ly Recruits Top-tier Industry Executives Jess Flynn and Marni Dacy

Women-owned firm doubles down on its commitment to strategically attract and hire top-class talent from across the industry

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intention.ly, the growth engine design consultancy firm transforming the way finserv and fintech companies approach marketing, today announced that Jess Flynn and Marni Dacy will join the firm as directors of account strategy, leveraging combined industry experience in a variety of high-level marketing and communications positions at core industry firms such as Nasdaq and the Financial Planning Association to provide senior guidance and strategic oversight.





“Jess and Marni’s unique and expansive experience in the world of financial marketing and communications is exactly what we look for,” said Intention.ly CEO and co-founder, Kelly Waltrich. “The skill Jess brings in mobilizing support for cutting-edge initiatives, combined with Marni’s proven ability to foster growth through both traditional and innovative marketing methods, will undoubtedly enrich the level of service we provide to our clients.”

At Intention.ly, Flynn will drive sustainable growth for fintech and finserv firms that are poised to move this profession forward. Her distinct ability to articulate complex strategies and guide a team to execution will enable these clients to achieve tangible results. Meanwhile, Dacy will spearhead several key accounts, leveraging her acumen to drive revenue and enhance ROI for Intention.ly clients.

Dacy comes on board following nearly 12 years in various positions at Nasdaq, where she spearheaded global initiatives. For the greater part of the last three years, she assumed the role of associate vice president of global marketing, guiding a top-performing team in pioneering campaigns and forging partnerships with vital stakeholders to strengthen and expand client relationships. Notably, under Dacy’s leadership as the head of index marketing, Nasdaq’s Index business emerged as one of the most rapidly expanding revenue lines within the firm.

An evangelist for future-proofing independent advisory firms with sustainable growth that results in ideal client experiences, Flynn joins Intention.ly after serving as the communications director for FP Transitions, a wealth management data and consulting firm specializing in succession, valuation and M&A, for the past two years. In this capacity, she expertly led a complete brand refresh and prepared next-generation leaders for the new era of social and digital media. Flynn also spent almost 10 years at the Financial Planning Association, most recently as managing director of strategic partnerships, where she was instrumental in funding and launching numerous industry experiences.

“I’ve been watching what Kelly and Meghan have been building from afar and am overjoyed to be a part of this team. The talent they have assembled is second to none, and I am thrilled to be working alongside them,” said Dacy.

Flynn added: “I’m excited about the endless possibilities for collaboration and innovation that lie ahead – although ‘fintech’ has dramatically transformed this industry, what hasn’t changed over the last fifteen years is how these platforms, SaaS and even broker-dealers, attract ideal clients. This team is an amplified force doing just that, driving measurable growth for today’s major firms.”

In keeping with the firm’s commitment to enhancing the value it brings to the industry, Intention.ly has also launched a proprietary branding solution known as Advisor Brand Builder (ABB).

For more information on Intention.ly, visit https://intention.ly/

About Intention.ly

Intention.ly works with a wide range of fintech and finserv companies – including start-ups looking to outsource their go-to-market planning, growth stage firms that want to turbocharge their marketing efforts, and established firms looking to modernize their outdated ways. Intention.ly clients are excited to change, evolve, and push boundaries and they want a partner to challenge and advise them as they pursue their growth goals.

