Intention.ly Launches Financial Services Book Club to Revolutionize Industry Learning

The club’s inaugural meeting features retirement income legend Wade Pfau and the second edition of his Retirement Planning Guidebook

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinanceForAll–Intention.ly, the growth engine design consultancy firm transforming the way fintech and finserv firms approach marketing, is excited to announce the launch of the Intention.ly & Friends Book Club, a virtual forum for industry visionaries, subject matter experts, financial advisors, and anyone eager to learn to come together and discuss the books making a major impact on our industry.

Book club meetings, held on the second Wednesday of each month, will feature the book’s author in an open and candid conversation with host Tina Powell, Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Intention.ly.

“Kelly Waltrich, our Co-Founder and CEO, was the driving force behind this exciting initiative, empowering our team to turn her vision into a reality,” Powell explained. “She recognized a compelling opportunity to create an engaging and highly accessible learning environment for the financial advice community, reducing the barriers to comprehending complex financial topics such as behavioral finance, investing, and retirement planning. Understanding these topics is beneficial for everyone, but I believe it’s particularly valuable for promoting more impactful, educational communications between financial advisors and their clients.”

The book club’s first guest will be Wade Pfau, retirement income legend and Co-Founder of the Retirement Income Style Awareness® (RISA), discussing the second edition of his Retirement Planning Guidebook.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as Intention.ly’s first guest, and I’m excited about the opportunity to share my work and dive deep into all things retirement planning with Tina and everyone who attends,” said Pfau. “The truth is that more than half of American households are at risk of not having enough money to maintain their standard of living in retirement. The first step toward closing that gap is driving awareness that it exists at all, and enabling conversation around solutions in places that people feel comfortable. I admire the work Intention.ly is doing to foster broader education and visibility into topics shaping not only the future of the wealth industry, but also the future of individuals and their families.”

The inaugural meeting featuring Pfau will be held on Wednesday, April 12 from 3-4 PM ET. Upcoming guests include:

● John O’Connell, founder of The Oasis Group and author of The Rise of the Activist Investor on May 10. Both brand new and experienced retail investors can learn from this comprehensive guidebook, which demystifies the active investing process with concrete examples, clear concepts and a compelling narrative.

● Brian Portnoy, founder of Shaping Wealth and author of The Geometry of Wealth on June 14. How does money figure into a happy life? Through the lens of behavioral finance, Portnoy explores the answer to this question based on the idea that wealth, truly defined, isn’t angling to become rich but funded contentment, or the ability to underwrite a meaningful life.

“So many tremendous and inspiring minds have shared their groundbreaking thoughts, insights, and research with our industry through their books, but there’s never been a dedicated forum to discuss them, certainly not with the author in the proverbial room,” said Kelly Waltrich, CEO and Co-Founder of Intention.ly. “I’m eager to learn more from the authors themselves, and from the perspectives of everyone who participates in our meetings.”

The Intention.ly & Friends Book Club is open to anyone interested in expanding their knowledge about critical financial topics and getting a first-hand look at the trends shaping the industry. In particular, financial advisors should feel empowered to invite their clients to these important conversations as a way to open the door for more meaningful discussions about their personal financial journeys.

To join the book club, click here! Intention.ly also invites any authors interested in promoting or launching books they’ve written and sharing their financial expertise in this intimate, collaborative and engaging setting to reach out to Kelly Waltrich at bookclub@growintentionally.com.

