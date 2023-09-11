intelliflo redblack Enhancements Empower Advisors with Greater Control of their Data

Platform’s momentum continues, with over 90 percent of new intelliflo redblack customers selecting cloud-based version





ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ability to effectively leverage data to make critical business decisions has become increasingly important to financial advisors. That need drove the latest enhancements to intelliflo redblack, intelliflo’s leading portfolio rebalancing and trading platform. Financial advisors can now leverage open APIs to move large amounts of data both in and out of the platform, enabling better data-driven decision making.

“Our new customer APIs give advisors more access to and control over their data than ever before,” explained Lisa Jacobs, Vice President, Customer Success, intelliflo. “We are empowering advisors to keep their finger on the pulse of their data, which directly helps to better serve clients, strengthen reporting, and guide important business and technology decisions.”

These product enhancements come on the heels of significant momentum. So far this year, the number of financial advisors leveraging the cloud version of intelliflo redblack has almost doubled, and more than 90 percent of this year’s new clients have selected the cloud edition. The technology is extremely scalable, serving RIAs of all sizes. intelliflo redblack customers currently range from less than $50 million AUM to over $100 billion AUM managed on the platform.

“Too often, advisors are priced out of the sophisticated tools necessary to serve clients and grow,” explained Jennifer Valdez, President, Americas for intelliflo. “That’s why taking intelliflo redblack to the cloud has been so important to us. The technology’s flexibility makes it effective and affordable for smaller RIAs all the way to major regional players. Plus, our open infrastructure and tight integration helps advisors reduce their technical debt and create efficiencies. The evolution of this leading technology supports our mission to widen access to financial advice.”

intelliflo will be at Future Proof from Sept. 10-13 at Booth 103. Jennifer Valdez will be speaking at the Future Proof Surf City Stage on Sept. 12 at 12:20 p.m., discussing Decoding Financial Planning: Modern Solutions to New Challenges.

