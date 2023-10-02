IntelePeer Solidifies its Position as a Leading AI-powered Communications Automation Provider

Introduction of IntelePeer.ai and Company’s AI Hub reflects Company’s advances in AI

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading provider of AI-powered communications automation solutions, introduces its new website: IntelePeer.ai created to align with its strengthened commitment to leading the communications automation market with best-in-class generative AI solutions. Additionally, the Company introduces its new AI Hub for facilitating the secure integration of AI technologies and customer data into its suite of Smart products to enhance customer interaction automation and workflow capabilities exponentially.





“This evolution reinforces our strategic direction as AI being foundational to all our products and solutions moving forward,” said IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi. “The contact center of the future will be radically different as businesses look to decrease their cost of labor by incorporating more AI-powered solutions into their customer service environments. We have witnessed firsthand the benefits of integrating AI into existing corporate systems, and by transitioning to IntelePeer.ai and introducing the IntelePeer AI Hub, we situate ourselves as the ideal partner to help our customers execute their AI vision.”

The AI Hub is a one-stop-shop for IntelePeer’s team of engineers, CX experts, and partners, allowing them to quickly ingest customer data, test and deploy AI-driven communications automation solutions for the Company’s customers. AI Hub users helps the rapid building and deployment of bots to handle both inbound and outbound communications, fulfilling specific business needs. Key features include:

Omnichannel bot building and testing functionality

Secure and private customer data and information ingesting capabilities

AI modeling and testing environment

Embedded third-party AI platforms, including Azure’s OpenAI,

Integration with IntelePeer SmartFlows , a low-code platform for building communications and AI workflows

a low-code platform for building communications and AI workflows Security and compliance frameworks, and

Performance monitoring capabilities.

“The AI Hub acts as a catalyst for the innovation of more advanced and efficient communications automation solutions and deployments by harnessing the power of AI technologies to optimize processes, enhance customer experience and drive business growth for our customers while lowering the cost of doing business,” continued Fawzi.

“We are living through a once-in-a-lifetime moment in history driven by AI, and the team at IntelePeer is excited to be at the forefront of this revolution,” concluded Fawzi.

For more information about IntelePeer.ai products and services, visit: www.intelepeer.ai.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communications automation through advanced AI-powered solutions, helping businesses and contact centers reduce costs, enrich the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its AI-driven Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to automate complex processes quickly and effortlessly. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform leverages world-class generative AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

Contacts

IntelePeer Contact:

Valerie Christopherson or Lora Wilson



Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276



intele@globalresultspr.com