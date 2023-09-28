Intel Chief Communications Officer, Tara Smith, to Join Voxus PR as Managing Partner

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Voxus PR, a B2B tech marketing agency, today announced that Tara Smith, current Chief Communications Officer (CCO) at Intel Corporation, will join the agency as a managing partner and equity stake holder in November. With her extensive semiconductor, software, cybersecurity, and enterprise communications expertise as well as global leadership experience, Smith will be an invaluable addition to the Voxus team as the agency looks to expand on its record growth from 2022.





“Voxus is unique among agencies given the depth of the team’s technical expertise and their ability to tease out the stories and strategies that position technology companies in the most compelling way,” said Smith. “I’m excited to return to my agency roots and partner with such a talented team as we focus on expanding the firm’s portfolio of services, including harnessing AI to advance the craft of marketing and communications.”

Smith has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and communications for technology companies. She is currently Chief Communications Officer, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Global Communications at Intel Corporation, where she is responsible for promoting and protecting the company’s reputation across all internal and external audiences. She has been instrumental in advancing the narrative around Intel’s corporate transformation, re-establishing Intel as a leading voice in the global semiconductor industry and infusing a data-driven approach to the company’s communications programs.

The addition of Smith follows a year of rapid growth and service expansion for Voxus PR, whose clients cover a wide range of segments across the B2B technology sector – including WatchGuard, Ayar Labs, Agero, Wallaroo.AI, SpecterOps and many others. Smith joins Managing Partners Justin Hall and Kevin Pedraja, and partner emeritus Paul Forecki, in sharing responsibilities for new business, service delivery, client satisfaction and team development.

“It’s incredibly rare that you have the opportunity to add someone with Tara’s experience and track record to your leadership team,” said Hall. “Not only will her background help us expand our current offerings and establish new relationships, but the entire agency will have an opportunity to learn from her unique background and skillset as we continue to help our clients meet and exceed their marketing goals.”

Smith took over as Intel’s Chief Communications Officer in 2020, having previously served as Intel’s Vice President, Technology Communications. Prior to joining Intel in 2016, she was a Senior Vice President at WE Communications, where she served as an executive lead on the agency’s Microsoft business, heading up the Windows and OEM teams. Smith has also held senior-level communications roles at Marqui, a software start-up, and Sterling Communications. She serves on the advisory board of the AI Governance Group (AIGG), which provides practical AI governance policies and training support for ethical use of AI in the workplace, and holds a degree in Classics, with an emphasis in language and literature, from UC Santa Barbara.

Voxus is an independent, B2B tech marketing agency offering a full range of integrated public relations, social media, and content services for companies across North America. Headquartered in Seattle, the agency turns a deep understanding of client business, technology and customer needs into creative content and compelling outreach that builds break-through brands. For more information, visit www.voxuspr.com.

Justin Hall



jhall@voxuspr.com

253-441-5689