Instapage Appoints Imran Syed as CEO to Guide the Company’s Next Chapter of Development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Instapage, the world’s leading landing page solution, is delighted to announce the promotion of Imran Syed to the position of Chief Executive Officer. With an exceptional background as Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President of Professional Services at the company, Syed brings decades of experience in cultivating high-performing teams and achieving remarkable outcomes.

“I am humbled and privileged to embark on this next chapter of my career at Instapage, where our dedicated team continuously strives to achieve ambitious objectives,” expressed Syed. “My focus will be to instill stability, drive accountability, harness our growth mindset, and continue cultivating an innovation culture.”

Syed is focused on continuing to raise the bar for Instapage and maintain their position as a category leader. Leveraging his expertise in operations and customer success, Syed’s initial goals as CEO include fostering a diverse and talented team of individuals with unique perspectives and empowering Instapage’s customers with continuous victories. Syed is also deeply committed to creating meaningful growth opportunities for existing Instapage employees within the organization.

Founder and Chief Product Officer, Tyson Quick, commented on the announcement, stating, “I have had the privilege of witnessing Imran’s visionary leadership in action over the past years.” Quick continued, “I am excited to collaborate with Imran to deliver even better results for our valued customers and our company.”

Imran Syed’s impressive career includes successful tenures at tech giants such as Oracle where he helped develop the GTM services and success strategy that helped form the Oracle Marketing Cloud (OMC). Within his role as Regional Vice President, he supported the OMC’s global footprint and advised Fortune 1000 organizations on digital transformation, technology investments, and omnichannel experiences. Prior to Oracle, Imran held progressive leadership roles at brands like Eloqua, Disney, and Ontario Power.

About Instapage

Instapage empowers marketers with the tools to reduce costs, enhance conversions, and deliver highly relevant landing page experiences that bolster brand trust, customer loyalty, and conversion rates. With a commitment to excellence, Instapage is revolutionizing the marketing landscape. Learn more at Instapage.com.

